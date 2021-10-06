Drica Moraes has an accident in Sob Pressure and ends up in hospital · TV News

Drica Moraes had an accident backstage at Sob Pressureo and ended up in hospital. The actress was hit in the face by an object and needed real medical care outside the Globo recording set. Despite the scare, the station reported that the interpreter of epidemiologist Vera is doing well and that she has already been released home.

According to F5, from Folha de S.Paulo, Drica had an accident last week and had a small cut on his face, where he took some stitches. In a note sent to the newspaper’s website, Globo explained that the case was not serious: “The actress was promptly assisted and released to return to her home.”

This week, the production paused the recording of episodes of the medical series that will air next year, but the interruption would already be foreseen by the schedule of Under Pressure, which will be pertinent to Drica’s recovery time.

The actress has been in the cast of the plot about doctors in Rio de Janeiro since the third season. Drica had a brief appearance in Duty Covid (a special with two episodes recorded and aired last year), but ran the fourth season with the pandemic going on and told the TV news who felt safer in the studios than at home, due to the protocols adopted by Globo.

In the fourth season, which premiered on August 12, the characters Décio (Bruno Garcia), Evandro (Julio Andrade), Carolina (Marjorie Estiano), Charles (Pablo Sanábio), Vera, Mauro (David Junior), Gustavo (Marcelo Batista) , Keiko (Julia Shimura) and Rosa (Josie Antelo) join the Edith de Magalhães team, the largest hospital in Rio de Janeiro, a reference in the city.