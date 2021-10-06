Drought in the Paraná River reveals ruins of an old city in the interior of SP that has been submerged since the 70s | São José do Rio Preto and Araçatuba

The prolonged drought caused the water level in the Paraná River to drop considerably, revealing the concrete columns used to support the roof of the railway station in the former Rubineia, a city that was flooded in the 1970s for the construction of the reservoir for the Ilha Solteira Hydroelectric Power Plant.

This is the second time the ruins reappear, bringing part of the story with them. The first was in 2014, when the state of São Paulo faced one of the worst water crises.

Evandro Santos, Rubineia’s Secretary of Tourism, explains that the margin of the Paraná River has retreated about 200 meters due to the drought that hits the northwestern region of São Paulo.

Ruins of the ancient city of Rubineia reappear due to the long drought

“There are still three to two meters of water to reach the old station platform. It was 12 or 13 meters deep. In other words, the level dropped a lot. The structure, currently, is practically one meter out of the water”, says Evandro.

In addition to revealing part of the structure of the train station, the prolonged drought brought to light remains of buildings from the former Rubineia.

“The ruins are on a freshwater beach called Ipanema. The water is dropping about 12 centimeters a day. In the past, there were 12 points of embarkation and disembarkation for boats and launches. Currently, there are only five”, says the Secretary of Tourism.

Rubineia was founded in 1951. Adriz Jacob, journalist and author of the book “Infância Submersa”, was still a boy when he moved with his family to the city in the interior of São Paulo.

“We left in 1970, due to the eviction of Rubineia to build the lake of the Ilha Solteira Hydroelectric Power Plant. At the time, around 10 to 12 thousand people lived,” he said.

In 1976, news emerged that the city would be flooded by the waters of the artificial lake of the Ilha Solteira Hydroelectric Power Plant, the largest in the state of São Paulo and the third in operation in Brazil.

“Imagine a company coming saying that you and your family need to leave. It’s pretty weird for anyone. People were left with no alternatives. They had to leave. It was a scare for everyone. Really very sad”, recalls Adriz.

A year after the news was received, teams from the Energy Company of the State of São Paulo (CESP) began measuring the houses and making calculations of all the properties that would fall within the flood range.

“The residents of the former Rubineia were compensated. Everyone I know has been compensated. There was the possibility that you could continue to live elsewhere or pick up your things and leave. That’s what my family did, as well as the vast majority of residents. About 95% of the families really decided to leave”, says the writer.

In 1969, the Companhia Energética do Estado de São Paulo began the expropriation and demolition of houses, bars, hotels, cinema, warehouses, police stations, butchers and other properties.

“The waters of the Paraná River began to rise in 1973, covering up the constructions. The part of the city that currently exists began to be built soon after the news of the flood. The administration arranged for the purchase of an area called Vila União. Allotments were made and distributed to people who wanted to build houses”, explains the writer.

The last stop of the Araraquara Railroad trains was in Rubineia. Passengers arrived in the municipality and needed to use the ferry to cross the Paraná River.

“The advantage of the railroad’s final point being in Rubineia is that it generated a large movement. Many people arrived in Rubineia to cross to Mato Grosso. The ferry did not work at night. Therefore, people ended up staying in hotels, which generated movement for the city”, he explains.

Adriz Jacob was 14 years old when he had to leave Rubineia, leaving his memories submerged in the waters of the Paraná River.

“We need to go out for electricity to reach people’s homes, but I spent my entire childhood without electricity. The country had a lack of electricity, despite having an enormous abundance of water”, he says.

For the writer, seeing the old structure of the train station and the ruins of the city reappear is a mixture of sensations.

“It’s very sad to see this drought situation, but at the same time, I miss it, I start to remember what I lived and the people we lived with during the flood”, he says.

Currently, Rubineia is considered a tourist city, attracting many visitors annually.

“Sport fishing is Rubineia’s strength. However, we will demarcate the points where the ruins reappeared for tourists to go diving. There is always a curiosity of people when we say that there is a submerged city. That’s why the idea of ​​doing a diving tourism came up”, he says.

