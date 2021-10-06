Duda Reis and João Guilherme are caught kissing in a ballad; see the video

by

Looks like the line moved! After ending his relationship with influencer Jade Picon, just over a month ago, actor João Guilherme was seen kissing with nobody else, none other than Duda Reis. WL! The youngest “couple” was caught in a romantic mood this Tuesday (5), during a presentation by Ludmilla in a nightclub that opened recently in São Paulo.

The images are from the Instagram profile “Gossip do Dia”. In one of the videos you can see Duda and João kissing to the sound of “Deixa de Onda”, by the funkeira. The lovebirds also posed taking a shot of tequila side by side. The captures were made in Instagram stories of mutual friends of the duo and attracted a lot of attention on social networks. Watch:

In the profile of businessman Biel Maciel, who published several excerpts from the event, the ex-fiancée of Nego do Borel and João Gui appear enjoying the company of YouTuber Vilhena. “You’re on, are you, love?!”, joked Maciel, in the subtitle of the lovebirds video.

Contacted by hugogloss.com, João Guilherme stated that he will not comment on the matter. So far, Duda Reis has not manifested. The duo’s reluctance to comment on the case, however, did not stop netizens from expressing their opinions about the alleged leftover on Twitter. Check out the best reactions:

