Duda Reis and João Guilherme are caught kissing in a ballad; see the video

Looks like the line moved! After ending his relationship with influencer Jade Picon, just over a month ago, actor João Guilherme was seen kissing with nobody else, none other than Duda Reis. WL! The youngest “couple” was caught in a romantic mood this Tuesday (5), during a presentation by Ludmilla in a nightclub that opened recently in São Paulo.

The images are from the Instagram profile “Gossip do Dia”. In one of the videos you can see Duda and João kissing to the sound of “Deixa de Onda”, by the funkeira. The lovebirds also posed taking a shot of tequila side by side. The captures were made in Instagram stories of mutual friends of the duo and attracted a lot of attention on social networks. Watch:

I don’t know about you guys, but I’m shipping duda reis a lot with joão guilherme 🗣 pic.twitter.com/uvqBhKDTpt — tvdxuniverso (@tvdxuniverso) October 6, 2021

Duda Reis and João Guilherme kiss in SP pic.twitter.com/mpvp3swUG1 — WWLBD ✌🏻 (@whatwouldlbdo) October 6, 2021

In the profile of businessman Biel Maciel, who published several excerpts from the event, the ex-fiancée of Nego do Borel and João Gui appear enjoying the company of YouTuber Vilhena. “You’re on, are you, love?!”, joked Maciel, in the subtitle of the lovebirds video.

João Guilherme and Duda Reis at a ballad in São Paulo pic.twitter.com/BRyoyHy3AP — Only Media (@MediasSo) October 6, 2021

Contacted by hugogloss.com, João Guilherme stated that he will not comment on the matter. So far, Duda Reis has not manifested. The duo’s reluctance to comment on the case, however, did not stop netizens from expressing their opinions about the alleged leftover on Twitter. Check out the best reactions:

The gossip that Joao Guilherme was at the party with Duda Reis came out, then I was like “but she’s not too “old” for him” I swore she was about 27 years old, SHE WAS BORN IN 2001 SHE IS 20 YEARS, LIKE THUS? SHE IS YOUNGER THAN JK PQP, YEONJUN IS OLDER THAN HER AAAAA — • Ni-ki’s Girlfriend 𖧵 (@lacrando__) October 6, 2021

I was here looking at these gossip igs and it’s very funny this thing about duda reis and joão guilherme, it doesn’t even seem like they’re nearly the same age.. it looks like she’s 25 and he’s 16. pic.twitter.com/A5GP5wMzRb — ؘ (@lapzta) October 6, 2021

I was super: bro but Duda reis is super older than joao guilherme to have stayed with him, then I find out that she is 20 years old and he is 19 kkkkk — Chixa (@mariaachixaro) October 2, 2021

João Guilherme and Duda Reis are a very random couple — Mylla 🚫 (@myllatwitta) October 6, 2021

Seeing João Guilherme and Duda Reis together, I can only think of Giovanna Chaves who introduced them, and that even though gi liked João, Duda went there and stayed with him. — shippadeira🦅 (@shippadeiraa) October 6, 2021

duda reis and joão guilherme véi??????? what a random scroll — bia. (@biaxingou) October 6, 2021