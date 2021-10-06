Duilio talks about ’emotion’ in the return of Faithful to Corinthians games: ‘Imagine with 100%’

President Duilio Monteiro Alves spoke about the return of Corinthians fans to the Neo Química Arena, which took place on Tuesday night, against Bahia, in the Brazilian Championship. Happy for the result and for the more than ten thousand payers in the place, he insisted on praising Faithful.

“It’s exciting to see Fiel back home after such a long time. If with 30% released the Arena has already vibrated like this, imagine with 100%! Go Corinthians!”, wrote the representative alvinegro on his social network.

This was, in fact, the first game with the presence of the fans since the beginning of the manager’s term. Elected in November, Duilio took office in January and had not yet had that experience as president.

Timão, who had not acted before Fiel since February 26, 2020, when he drew 1-1 with Santo André, returned to the G4 of the Brazilian Championship for the first time in more than two years.

The team returns to the field on Saturday, but faces Sport at Arena Pernambuco, away from home. The return to Itaquera will take place on Wednesday, October 13th, for the clash against Fluminense, for the 26th round of the tournament.

Check out the Corinthians president’s Twitter post

reproduction

