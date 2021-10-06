Duque de Caxias releases the use of masks in open and closed places

The City of Duque de Caxias, in Rio de Janeiro, published a decree today releasing the use of face masks in the city. The measure is valid for both open and closed places and was declared taking into account the drop in the covid-19 contagion in the region and the increase in the number of vaccinees.

Despite pressure from President Jair Bolsonaro (no party), the Ministry of Health does not recommend the release of masks and there is still no set date for the measure to be adopted nationally.

According to the City of Duque de Caxias, protection will be required when a person is infected with the coronavirus or suspects that they may have been contaminated by the disease.

The municipality registered about 900 thousand doses of vaccine applied against covid-19 and 46.8% of the population is fully immunized.

In April, the mayor of Duque de Caxias, Washington Reis (MDB), was criticized after being filmed appearing to be administering the vaccine to a person. In a note, the city said it was just “acting”.

At the time, vaccination in the city was marked by disorganization, queues and a lot of crowding.

The importance of masks

With the signal that the capital of Rio de Janeiro is studying to release the use of masks in closed places until November, several health specialists have warned of the consequences and said that the time for this is not yet.

“This is a virus that surfs on opportunities. And what we have to do is not to give opportunities,” said Flávio Guimarães da Fonseca, president of the SBV (Brazilian Society of Virology) and virologist at UFMG (Federal University of Minais Gerais) .

Even if Rio reaches 65% of vaccinated in ten days – the agreed was to reach this level to make the use of masks more flexible – it would still take another two weeks after the application of the dose for the person to have full immunization.

Health experts urge people to continue using face masks, take the two doses of vaccine and continue with hygiene care, such as washing their hands frequently.

In the city of São Paulo, the UOL found that studies are carried out on the flexibility of the use of the mask. Currently, the estimated parameters to reach this scenario include that 100% of the elderly are already on a booster dose and 90% of the adult population with a complete vaccination schedule. The administration of Ricardo Nunes (MDB) has used as an example what has been done in Portugal.

Experts consulted by the UOL they say they believe that the ideal would be to wait for about 80% of the population to be already immunized before thinking about releasing the need for a mask, as the president of SPI (Paulista Society of Infectology) and professor at Unesp (São Paulo State University) Carlos Magno evaluates Strength. “And the number of daily deaths below 100 in the country”, he says. Currently, the moving average of deaths is around 500.