“Easy On Me”: Adele reveals excerpt from new single and video

After almost six years of waiting, now it’s official… Adele is back! The name of the song that will be the starting point of your new era is “Easy On Me” and fans will have to wait just a few more days. The launch is scheduled for October 15th, the Friday of next week.

In the published excerpt Adele appears in a black and white footage, in a car, putting a cassette tape to play (it was a very used object for listening to music between the 70s and 90s). She then looks in the rearview mirror and puts the music on. Apparently, it will be a classic ballad by the singer, as well as her biggest hits.

Then she drives the car, feeling the wind and making a movement with her hands. Some sheet music flies in the wind. Is there more suffering around?

Watch Adele’s long-awaited teaser:

There were years of waiting, since the singer’s last album was the “25“, released in 2015. It’s almost six years off! The music industry is in an uproar. After all, every release of Adele makes a big impact on the charts. Nobody wants to compete with it and release it at the same time, as it’s an almost unfair competition.

Site reveals Adele’s album release date

The new album from Adele, the “30”, is really close. Hits Daily Double unofficially announced the launch for November 19th. The date has not yet been confirmed by the singer or the record company, but Hits Daily Double says it is “more than just a rumor”. The ad must be close.

Adele updated its official website this Monday (4/10) with the same visual identity as the projections of number “30” that occupied several cities around the world, including Rio de Janeiro. On the site, fans are invited to subscribe to a newsletter. The website was out of date for years.