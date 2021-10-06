Einstein’s former assistant claims theoretical physicist visited flying saucer and saw ET autopsy

Shirley Wright, former assistant of Albert Einstein, stated that the theoretical physicist made a guided tour of a flying saucer that had fallen into Roswell, in New Mexico, in the United States. The woman also revealed that the creator of the theory of relativity also accompanied the autopsy of an alien’s body.

+ If an alien spacecraft came to visit us, what would we say to its crew?

+ UFO Hunter Denounces Nasa Found Alien Base on Moon

+ More refined search for alien intelligence

The former assistant detailed what they saw in a series of recordings made shortly before her death in 2015, which have only just become public. According to her, the alien spacecraft, which supposedly had crashed in July 1947, appeared to be damaged on one side.

“It was disc-shaped, kind of concave. Its size reached a quarter of the hangar floor. The ship’s body was what I would call today a very reflective material, but when you approached it, it was quite opaque. They were very curious about what the materials were,” he said.

The supposed spacecraft would be surrounded by guards, photographers and specialists studying it. Shirley said that Einstein studied the “propulsion system” of the UFO. “He wasn’t the least bit disturbed when he saw the evidence. I did not record his opening comments in my notes, but he said something to the effect that he was not surprised that they had come to Earth. It gave him hope that we could learn more about the universe. Contact, he said, should be a benefit for both worlds”, he commented.

“Some of the experts were able to take a closer look, including my boss. To me they all looked alike. They were about five feet tall, without hair, with big heads and huge dark eyes, and their skin was gray with a slight greenish tinge,” he concluded.

See too

+ In sexy pose, Cleo Pires says: “Loving my big ass”

+ Viih Tube praised for transparent look with G-string after haters attack

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence