Elderly person spends 191 days in hospital with Covid, 100 of them intubated, is discharged and now owes R$ 2.6 million to private hospital in SP | São Paulo

After being hospitalized for 191 days, 100 of them being intubated because of Covid-19 and other complications from the disease, Carlos Massatoshi Higa, 72, was finally discharged from Hospital São Camilo, in the North Zone of the capital, on Monday (4). What he left in place, however, worries him: a debt of R$2.6 million.

The family says they don’t know what to do to pay the bill. Relief from the rise has shared space with debt despair, according to the municipal teacher and doctor in microbiology Juliana Suyama Higa, 37, daughter of Mr. Carlos.

“I know I owe it, I’m worried, I can even say desperate. I confess that I still don’t know how I’m going to pay. The important thing is that he is here. I really thought he wasn’t going to be with us. I saw my father go into a coma. The doctors gave up and it wasn’t just once or twice. It was a surreal fight. There’s no way to describe it”, he says, in a conversation with the g1.

The family’s savings have already been used up and, despite having been discharged, Carlos’ sequels still inspire care – he now has limitations in speech and movement.

He needs, for example, speech therapy to recover speech, which was compromised after so long with tracheostomy, a surgical procedure performed in the region of the trachea, in the neck, in order to facilitate the arrival of air into the lungs.

In addition, he needs physical therapy to regain leg movement, in addition to having lost fine motor coordination, which prevents him from performing activities such as writing. To avoid further increasing the debt, the family tries to provide assistance in the public network.

“We are not refusing to pay, if we had [o dinheiro], we would have paid, but this amount is surreal for any middle class family. I am a teacher, my father owned a newsstand. We have no conditions.”

The idea of ​​trying for a place in the Unified Health System (SUS), by the way, did not come just now. According to Juliana, there were no vacancies in public hospitals when her father became ill, in March of this year.

“My father was hospitalized on March 27th. It was right at the time when there was a boom of admissions because of the Manaus bypass and there was no vacancy in a public hospital. There was even a lack of medication for intubation. In desperation, we went straight to the private one, but I knew there was no vacancy at the Vila Penteado General Hospital because the father of a friend was hospitalized there”, she says.

“We understand that under the circumstances there was no vacancy, it was public and notorious that there were no vacancies. My friend lost her father with Covid-19 at Hospital Vila Penteado. I saw the medical record, there was no medication. My father is alive because he is strong, but also because he had the help he needed at the hospital. He had a doctor who accompanied him, a ventilator, medication”, he concludes.

There were more than 100 days of mechanical ventilation and tracheostomy and Mr. Carlos had several hospital infections.

“The doctors gave up on several times, they said that the case was complicated and that it was to prepare the family. He still had to undergo constant hemodialysis with a device called a prism, and the rent is very expensive”, she says.

Seu Carlos had just taken the first dose of the CoronaVac vaccine when he was diagnosed with Covid. But his picture got complicated, and the debt turned into a snowball.

“He spent four months in the ICU and, when he went back to his room, he had two seizures and a stroke and had to go back to the ICU. He left again a few days later, had another complication and had to come back and then it was another week in the ICU”, recalls Juliana.

After the third discharge from the ICU, the family decided to ask for the father’s transfer to a public hospital, according to Juliana.

“We got a place at Hospital do Mandaqui. I took him there and the place was for ICU Covid and he no longer had Covid, but he had to treat the complications that this disease had left. The doctor who attended us told me that if I were his father, he wouldn’t leave it there. The risk was for him to get Covid again! On the same day, we returned to Hospital São Camilo. In this coming and going, he added up this amount”, he says.

After Carlos became more stable, the doctors suggested that he be transferred to a backup institution, also at Hospital São Camilo, but in Granja Viana, in Zona Sul. The daily rate alone cost R$5,000. Juliana tells that the family had some money saved, but she didn’t expect the hospitalization to last so long and that the debt would be so high.

“My parents saved money all their lives, they stopped paying the health insurance, but they saved the money they would pay for it. What we didn’t think was that the hospitalization would last that long”, he says.

To try to raise the money to pay the debt, Juliana organized a cow that has already raised around R$ 50 thousand.

“We are using this money to pay for the last hospitalization and to pay for various post-hospitalization costs. We have no more conditions. But it is a life and life is priceless”, he says.

Mr. Carlos got sick while working at his newsstand in Vila Nova Cachoeirinha, in the North Zone of the capital. For 21 years at the site, he is loved by the community, so much so that he was helped by street vendors who worked nearby, according to Juliana.

“We received donations from people I don’t even know, but who wrote to me saying they knew him from the newsstand,” she says.