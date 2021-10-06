Elderly person spends 191 days in hospital with Covid, is discharged and has a debt of R$ 2.6 million from a private hospital

A 72-year-old elderly man was discharged from Hospital São Camilo, in the north of São Paulo, on Monday (4), after being hospitalized for 191 days due to Covid-19, being 100 of them intubated. But another thing that drew attention was the debt he left at the unit: R$2.6 million. Information is from g1.

Carlos Massatoshi Higa was hospitalized on March 27, but there were no vacancies by the Unified Health System in public hospitals, according to his daughter, Juliana Suyama Higa.

“My father was hospitalized on March 27th. It was right at that time when there was a boom in admissions because of the Manaus bypass and there was no vacancy in a public hospital. There was even a lack of medication for intubation. In desperation, we went straight to the private one”, said Seu Carlos’ daughter to g1.

Owner of a newsstand, he had just taken the first dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 when he contracted the disease, but his condition got complicated and the debt to the hospital turned into a snowball.

“He spent four months in the ICU and, when he came back to his room, he had two seizures and a stroke, and he had to go back to the ICU. He left again a few days later, had another complication and had to come back, and then it was another week in the ICU”, said Juliana.

She says that the doctors gave up on Seu Carlos more than once. After recovering and leaving the hospital, he now has to deal with the sequelae of the disease, such as limitations in speech and movement.

The daughter explains that she still doesn’t know how she’s going to pay the debt and organized a cow that has already raised more than R$ 70 thousand.

