Elon Musk posted dog photo and cryptocurrency Shiba Inu values ​​136%

Posting a pet’s photo on social media is trivial. Not for Elon Musk. On Sunday (3), the entrepreneur and CEO of Tesla unpretentiously shared on Twitter the image of his puppy “Floki Frunkpuppy”. However, his followers, who tend to believe the billionaire’s publications are investment tips, rushed to buy Musk’s dog breed cryptocurrency. As a result, the Shiba Inu digital asset appreciated by 136.47% between October 3rd and 5th.

At around 4:19 pm this Tuesday (5), the cryptocurrency was up 57.01% in the last 24 hours, quoted at US$ 0.00001866, the equivalent of R$ 0.00010.

This is not the first time that the entrepreneur’s followers have bought some asset because of Musk’s publications. Shiba Inu herself had already gone through a similar upward movement in May, when the manager made his appearance on the American TV show Saturday Night Live.

In fact, the strong upward trend of the Dogecoin cryptocurrency, which has already appreciated by more than 5381.73% in the year to 2021, has a lot to be attributed to the several times the CEO used his Twitter profile to talk about the digital asset.

Despite not being an expert in cryptocurrencies, Musk gained notoriety and influence in this universe throughout 2021, which caused many to accuse him of manipulating the market for his own benefit. However, during an event in July, the CEO said that he may inflate the prices of cryptoactives, but that he will not let go of his investments. The phrase was said in response to those who insinuated that he did the “Pump and Dump” (something like ‘inflate and drop’ and applied to low liquidity stocks).

Also, at the same event, Musk finally gave an idea of ​​which cryptocurrencies are present in his portfolio. The manager admitted having Bitcoin, Ether and Dogecoin, with BTC being his biggest position.

