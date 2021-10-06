Employee unions report Guedes to the Public Ethics Commission

The Fonacate (Permanent National Forum for Typical State Careers) will file a complaint today against the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, at the CEP (Public Ethics Commission) of the Presidency of the Republic, for maintaining an account in a tax haven.

In the document, the entity asks that the appropriate measures be taken to investigate violations of the Code of Conduct of High Public Administration, the Conflict of Interests Law, the Administrative Impropriety Law, and the principles of morality and impersonality.

“In addition to being illegal, it is immoral and dishonest for the Minister of Economy, who has already accused public servants of being parasites of the State, maintains the management of millionaire assets in accounts of tax havens abroad and, also, that are valued in a way instantaneous exchange rate variations directly influenced by his decisions as a public agent, thus allowing him to earn millions of reais without any effort”, argues Fonacate, which is composed of 37 national associative and union entities representing more than 200,000 civil servants. Executive, Legislative and Public Prosecution Powers.

For whistleblowers, the revelation in reports this week that Guedes maintains an offshore company open in the British Virgin Islands gives rise to a notorious conflict of interest, as the minister has access to privileged information and has decision-making, formulating and influencing powers over capable policies. affect the value and quotation of financial investments.

The document argues that the legislation is clear in classifying as a conflict of interest the practice of acts, by the public agent, that may benefit a legal entity in which it participates, as well as its investment in goods whose value or quotation may be affected by a decision is prohibited. or government policy about which you have inside information.

“It is clear, therefore, that, in addition to the express legal prohibition, for ethical reasons, Mr. Paulo Guedes should have disassociated himself from the management of the aforementioned offshore after taking office in public office”, adds the complaint.

Fonacate further alleges that the DCI (Confidential Information Declaration) presented by Guedes to the Public Ethics Commission in January 2019 is “prior to the public knowledge of this scandal”.

For the president of Anafe (National Association of Federal Public Lawyers), Lademir Rocha, it is necessary to investigate the new facts and especially the trajectory of the dollar in the period from 2019 until now.

“We are not talking about any minister, but about the super minister of Economy with a strong influence on these indicators. In this case, the simple removal of the management of this account would not be enough”, evaluated Rocha.

“It would be necessary to get rid of these assets, as management is a mere detail in this context. There is a clear conflict of agency, because there is a private interest that goes against the public interest,” he said.

“We have to trust that the institutions of public ethics work, and with speed. A late pronouncement in itself carries an injustice,” added the president of Anafe.

Guedes’ lawyers said last night that they will file a petition with the PGR (Attorney General’s Office) and the STF (Supreme Federal Court) with clarifications on the existence of this offshore.

The defense stated that the minister “has never acted or positioned himself in such a way as to collide public with private interests.”

Last Monday (4), the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, opened a preliminary investigation procedure against Guedes and the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, who also owns an offshore company.

Technically, the procedure is a kind of “pre-investigation”, which can lead to the opening of an investigation itself or lead to the case being closed.