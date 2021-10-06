End of emergency aid is scheduled for this month

key points Emergency relief ends October 31;

Bolsa Família are the first to receive the seventh installment;

Federal Government is considering extending emergency aid to 2022.

The fear of thousands of Brazilian citizens will come true, as the Federal Savings Bank (CEF) is about to complete the last round of emergency aid, inside and outside Bolsa Família. Until October 31, the last deposit referring to the seventh installment of the benefit will be made in the digital social savings accounts by Caixa Tem.

The schedule of withdrawals for the sixth installment of the emergency aid. Remembering that this schedule is exclusive to the general public. March birthdays can withdraw the money today.

During the week, the values ​​will also be released for those born in April and May. December birthdays are the last to receive on October 19th.

But even before the sixth installment schedule ends, the Bolsa Família beneficiaries will already start receiving the seventh installment on October 18th. The values ​​will be released to this audience gradually, pausing on the weekend until it is concluded on October 29th.

Meanwhile, between the period of October 20th and 31st, the general public also receives the amounts referring to the last installment, which consists of the extension of the current round of the emergency aid, which gained another three months.

Calendar operation

Although it may seem a little confusing to have three separate timelines to release the same portions of the emergency aid, this was the means found by the Federal Government together with Caixa Econômica so that there was no confusion between the groups. For this reason, the beneficiaries of the program were divided into two groups, the general public and Bolsa Família.

The general public is made up of self-employed, unemployed, low-income people registered in the Single Registry (CadÚnico) of the Federal Government and Individual Microentrepreneurs (MEI). emergency assistance.

The first is aimed at deposits in the Caixa Tem account, during which time the money will be released only for virtual transactions such as online purchases and payments, mobile recharge, and much more.

The second deals with authorization for cash withdrawals and transfers via TED and DOC to accounts with the same ownership.

It’s important to know that while releases to the general public are based on the month of birthday, the beneficiaries of the family allowance they always receive in the last ten business days of each month according to the final digit of the Social Identification Number (NIS).

In addition, scholarship holders are governed by a single calendar that allows the full movement of values ​​on the same day of deposit.

Emergency aid amounts of 202

To be able to reissue the emergency aid 2021 within the Federal Budget, it was necessary to adjust the amount paid to beneficiaries. Thus, the Federal Government has paid amounts of R$150 for those who live alone, R$250 for representatives of family groups and R$375 for single mothers who are heads of single-parent families.

Emergency assistance in 2022

Faced with the clamor of the population for continuity in the emergency aid, a few days ago, both the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, and the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, mentioned this possibility.

Although the minister’s speech was mistaken and has already been properly portrayed, the expectations of beneficiaries continue to grow.

The reality is, debates over the extent of emergency aid has really been happening, as the chance that the Provisional Measure (MP) that provides for Brazil Aid will be rejected is real.

Thus, it is necessary to find a way to not leave citizens in a situation of social vulnerability totally helpless, even if they receive a symbolic amount.

The decision on whether or not to continue the emergency aid should be taken during this month of October, considering the need to deliver the draft Budget Guidelines Law (LDO) for 2022.

Emergency Aid Deposit Schedule for the General Public

Birth month 5th installment 6th installment 7th installment January August 20th September 21st October 20th February August 21 September 22 October 21st March August 21 September 23th October, 22 April August 22 September 24th October, 23 May August 24th september 25th October, 23 June August 25th september 26th October 26th July august 26 September 28th October 27th August August 27 September 29th October 28th September august 28 September 30th October 29th October august 28 September 1st October 30 November august 29 October 2nd October 30 December August, 31 October 3rd October 31st

Schedule of emergency aid withdrawals for the general public

Birth month 5th installment 6th installment 7th installment January September 1st October 4th November 1st February September 2nd october 5th November 3rd March September 3rd october 5th November 4th April september 6th October 6th November 5th May September 9th october 8th November 9th June September 10th October 11th November 10th July September 13th October 13 November 11th August September 14th October 14 November 12th September September 15th October 15th November 16th October September 16 october 18th November 17th November September 17th october 18th November 18th December September 20 October 19th November 19th

Full calendar of emergency aid for Bolsa Família

NIS final 1st installment 2nd installment 3rd installment 4th portion 5th installment 6th portion 7th portion 1 04/16 05/18 6/17 07/19 08/18 09/17 10/18 two 04/19 05/19 6/18 07/20 08/19 09/20 10/19 3 04/20 05/20 21/06 21/07 08/20 21/09 10/20 4 22/04 05/21 22/06 07/22 8/23 9/22 10/21 5 23/04 05/24 6/23 7/23 8/24 09/23 10/22 6 26/04 05/25 6/24 7/26 8/25 9/24 10/25 7 27/04 05/26 6/25 27/07 08/26 9/27 10/26 8 04/28 27/05 06/28 7/28 8/27 9/28 10/27 9 04/29 05/28 06/29 7/29 08/30 09/29 10/28 0 04/30 05/31 06/30 7/30 31/08 09/30 10/29

Did you like this content? EVALUATE: Average rating: 0

Total Votes: 0 Bolsa Família: End of emergency aid is scheduled for this month

Laura Alvarenga Laura Alvarenga has a degree in Journalism from the Triângulo University Center in Uberlândia – MG. He started his career in the field of press consultancy, spent some years working in small local print newspapers and is now engaged in a career in online journalism through the FDR portal.