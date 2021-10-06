End of emergency aid is scheduled for this month

  • Emergency relief ends October 31;
  • Bolsa Família are the first to receive the seventh installment;
  • Federal Government is considering extending emergency aid to 2022.

The fear of thousands of Brazilian citizens will come true, as the Federal Savings Bank (CEF) is about to complete the last round of emergency aid, inside and outside Bolsa Família. Until October 31, the last deposit referring to the seventh installment of the benefit will be made in the digital social savings accounts by Caixa Tem.

The schedule of withdrawals for the sixth installment of the emergency aid. Remembering that this schedule is exclusive to the general public. March birthdays can withdraw the money today.

During the week, the values ​​will also be released for those born in April and May. December birthdays are the last to receive on October 19th.

But even before the sixth installment schedule ends, the Bolsa Família beneficiaries will already start receiving the seventh installment on October 18th. The values ​​will be released to this audience gradually, pausing on the weekend until it is concluded on October 29th.

Meanwhile, between the period of October 20th and 31st, the general public also receives the amounts referring to the last installment, which consists of the extension of the current round of the emergency aid, which gained another three months.

Calendar operation

Although it may seem a little confusing to have three separate timelines to release the same portions of the emergency aid, this was the means found by the Federal Government together with Caixa Econômica so that there was no confusion between the groups. For this reason, the beneficiaries of the program were divided into two groups, the general public and Bolsa Família.

The general public is made up of self-employed, unemployed, low-income people registered in the Single Registry (CadÚnico) of the Federal Government and Individual Microentrepreneurs (MEI). emergency assistance.

The first is aimed at deposits in the Caixa Tem account, during which time the money will be released only for virtual transactions such as online purchases and payments, mobile recharge, and much more.

The second deals with authorization for cash withdrawals and transfers via TED and DOC to accounts with the same ownership.

It’s important to know that while releases to the general public are based on the month of birthday, the beneficiaries of the family allowance they always receive in the last ten business days of each month according to the final digit of the Social Identification Number (NIS).

In addition, scholarship holders are governed by a single calendar that allows the full movement of values ​​on the same day of deposit.

Emergency aid amounts of 202

To be able to reissue the emergency aid 2021 within the Federal Budget, it was necessary to adjust the amount paid to beneficiaries. Thus, the Federal Government has paid amounts of R$150 for those who live alone, R$250 for representatives of family groups and R$375 for single mothers who are heads of single-parent families.

Emergency assistance in 2022

Faced with the clamor of the population for continuity in the emergency aid, a few days ago, both the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, and the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, mentioned this possibility.

Although the minister’s speech was mistaken and has already been properly portrayed, the expectations of beneficiaries continue to grow.

The reality is, debates over the extent of emergency aid has really been happening, as the chance that the Provisional Measure (MP) that provides for Brazil Aid will be rejected is real.

Thus, it is necessary to find a way to not leave citizens in a situation of social vulnerability totally helpless, even if they receive a symbolic amount.

The decision on whether or not to continue the emergency aid should be taken during this month of October, considering the need to deliver the draft Budget Guidelines Law (LDO) for 2022.

Emergency Aid Deposit Schedule for the General Public

Birth month5th installment6th installment7th installment
JanuaryAugust 20thSeptember 21stOctober 20th
FebruaryAugust 21September 22October 21st
MarchAugust 21September 23thOctober, 22
AprilAugust 22September 24thOctober, 23
MayAugust 24thseptember 25thOctober, 23
JuneAugust 25thseptember 26thOctober 26th
Julyaugust 26September 28thOctober 27th
AugustAugust 27September 29thOctober 28th
Septemberaugust 28September 30thOctober 29th
Octoberaugust 28September 1stOctober 30
Novemberaugust 29October 2ndOctober 30
DecemberAugust, 31October 3rdOctober 31st

Schedule of emergency aid withdrawals for the general public

Birth month5th installment6th installment7th installment
JanuarySeptember 1stOctober 4thNovember 1st
FebruarySeptember 2ndoctober 5thNovember 3rd
MarchSeptember 3rdoctober 5thNovember 4th
Aprilseptember 6thOctober 6thNovember 5th
MaySeptember 9thoctober 8thNovember 9th
JuneSeptember 10thOctober 11thNovember 10th
JulySeptember 13thOctober 13November 11th
AugustSeptember 14thOctober 14November 12th
SeptemberSeptember 15thOctober 15thNovember 16th
OctoberSeptember 16october 18thNovember 17th
NovemberSeptember 17thoctober 18thNovember 18th
DecemberSeptember 20October 19thNovember 19th

Full calendar of emergency aid for Bolsa Família

NIS final1st installment2nd installment3rd installment4th

portion

5th installment6th

portion

7th

portion

104/1605/186/1707/1908/1809/1710/18
two04/1905/196/1807/2008/1909/2010/19
304/2005/2021/0621/0708/2021/0910/20
422/0405/2122/0607/228/239/2210/21
523/0405/246/237/238/2409/2310/22
626/0405/256/247/268/259/2410/25
727/0405/266/2527/0708/269/2710/26
804/2827/0506/287/288/279/2810/27
904/2905/2806/297/2908/3009/2910/28
004/3005/3106/307/3031/0809/3010/29

