Environmentalist invades catwalk and protests at Paris Fashion Week

An activist broke into the Louis Vuitton parade at the Louvre, France, on Tuesday, October 5th. Walking along the catwalk, the protester held up a poster criticizing the impact of excessive consumption on the environment and denouncing the impact of the fashion industry on climate change, on the last day of the Paris Fashion Week.

The woman, who represented the groups “Friends of the Earth France”, “Youth for the Climate” and “Extinction Rebellion”, caused a stir in the public. In the front row, movie stars Catherine Deneuve and Isabelle Huppert barely blinked, while some members of the Arnault clan, seated next to LVMH president Bernard Arnault, looked at each other.

The protester was taken to the ground by security guards before being removed from the scene, but the tumult barely stopped the flow of models that paraded down the stone walkway in a corridor of the Louvre Museum to the sound of a dramatic organ punctuated with the ringing of bells.

PROTEST AGAINST EXCESSIVE CONSUMPTION

A spokeswoman for the group “Friends of the Earth France” said the protest was held at the Louis Vuitton event to throw a spotlight on the issue of binge drinking.

“LVMH is the world leader in luxury and has a responsibility to trends that drive the textile industry to constantly and quickly renew collections, producing more,” said Alma Dufour.

About thirty militants were behind this action, of which two were arrested, according to a joint statement. The activists are calling on the government to impose “an immediate reduction in production levels in the sector when, in 2019, 42 pieces of clothing per inhabitant were sold in France,” according to the same source.

On the catwalk, models paraded with the Spring/Summer proposals of Louis Vuitton creative director Nicolas Ghesquière, highlighting torn coat sleeves and bold accessories such as combat boots and brass head accessories.

The show marked the closing of the Paris Fashion Week, held between September 27th and October 5th. Brazilians like Bruna Marquezine, Sabrina Sato, Simaria, Sasha Meneghel, Isis Valverde, Jojo Todynho, among many others, invaded the event to applaud brands such as Dior and Balmain.

The fashion event ended with a parade in honor of Alber Elbaz, an Israeli-American stylist who was artistic director of Lanvin, who died as a result of Covid-19 in April this year.

FAMOUS RETURN TO BRAZIL AFTER GLAMOR IN FRANCE

After enjoying the Paris Fashion Week, Isis Valverde, Sabrina Sato and Simaria returned to Brazil practically at the same time. The trio was photographed at Guarulhos International Airport, in São Paulo, and they even waved to the photographer who was watching them.

But after a lot of luxury and style in the French capital, Isis Sabrina and Simaria also lavished power when they returned to their home country. Zoe’s mom, for example, paraded around, hanging around her neck, a headphone holder from the Italian brand Gucci. The accessory is valued at R$5.9 thousand (considering the current dollar rate).

The presenter’s look also had a Bottega Veneta shoulder bag. The model chosen was the Chain “Pouch Shearling Shoulder Bag”, with golden chain straps and black lambskin. The bag is made in Italy and is available for the equivalent of R$17.2 thousand.

She finished off the look with garments oversized including pants, jacket and t-shirt. Oh, and there was no lack of white platform sneakers and a chanel haircut and a pair of sunglasses.

In turn, Simaria opted for a more sensual and monochromatic “aerolook”. Platform sneakers were also present in the singer’s look, but unlike Sabrina, she opted for a very tight brown jumpsuit and, on top, a long jacket, in the style of fur.

the pair of Simone was also groupie and posed with a fan for a quick Selfie.

Meanwhile, Isis, like Sato, let the comfort and casual touch take over her comeback look. She preferred a pair of light-washed jeans, white sneakers, and a baggy black blazer. The actress passed by the paparazzo with two huge suitcases, one of them from Louis Vuitton, valued at around R$ 12 thousand.

