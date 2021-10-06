ES wants to reduce requests for hospitalizations and medicines in court by 15% in 2022

Admission requests are among the lawsuits filed against the state. Credit: Hélia Scheppa/SEI

Espírito Santo instituted last Friday (24) a program to reduce the number of requests for hospitalizations, surgeries and purchases of medicines that reach the courts. The goal is to make lawsuits in the health area fall from 10% to 15% per year and reach the same level as a decade ago.

SUS+Justiça involves the State Health Department (Sesa) and the State Attorney General (PGE). The implementation of the program is due to a growth in the number of actions over the years. The demands involve services that are already provided by the SUS and that are not.

14 THOUSAND

is the number of court decisions received by Sesa in 2019

In 2019, the state was the target of 14 thousand court orders, according to Sesa. The cost of complying with these decisions was R$ 150 million, which compares to the cost of building a hospital. In 2011, the number of lawsuits was 2.5 thousand.

According to the chief prosecutor of the Health Attorney (PSA), Ricardo Occhi, the project’s objective is to identify the reasons that lead to judicialization and seek mechanisms to avoid them. For this, a group will be assembled that brings together government and society bodies, such as the Regional Council of Medicine (CRM), the Public Defender’s Office and the Judiciary.

“We need to understand what the problem is. Is it a care void? Is it something that SUS should provide, does it not and needs to be implemented?” highlighted.

Ricardo Occhi Chief Prosecutor of the Espírito Santo Health Prosecutor’s Office “Sometimes there is a provision of a service but there is a lack of information about it, or a referral that is not done correctly and then generates an unnecessary legal action”

Among the measures that will be implemented by the program is the improvement of a conciliation nucleus that already exists in the State Attorney General’s Office. The group will facilitate conversations with patients to try to resolve the issue before it becomes a lawsuit.

“If the person has the right, we will make it as easy as possible so that he does not need to go to court, because the less we spend on judicialization, the more we can spend on improving the service for the population,” said the legal advisor of Sesa, Edson Pistori.

FRAUD IDENTIFICATION

In addition to mediations, a task force to identify fraud will also be created. A more intelligent information system will be able to monitor demands and issue an alert when there is any type of excess order, whether for a particular drug, doctor or clinic.

“We know that there is a participation of the private sector to promote actions to implement experimental medicines, clinics that want to attract clients for medicines”, said Occhi. According to Sesa, possible fraud actions will be identified by an intelligent system.

“With this system, we can trigger an alert when there are repeated demands and investigate what is happening, if a certain type of surgery is in high demand, if there is a health professional directing this. It’s a system that we don’t have today,” explained Pistori.

150 MILLION

IT WAS THE EXPENSE THAT THE STATE HAD TO COMPLY WITH COURT ACTIONS IN 2019

According to the Sesa advisor, work will also be done with doctors and magistrates. The idea is to improve the regulations of the Health system and enable them to make decisions through a support and information group.

“Sometimes the doctor prescribes a drug that is in the SUS policy but does not detail it. When this comes to the judge, he assumes that it is legitimate, but there are cases where the drug was not even contemplated, or that it is lacking, there are a substitute. And the magistrate needs the help of this information”, emphasizes Pistori.

The program comes into practice in December and the goal is to reduce judicializations by 15% in 2022. For the next decade, Sesa aims to reach the levels of 2011, when the number of lawsuits was six times lower than that registered in 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic.