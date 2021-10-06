Esteves, from BTG, lists the three main risks in the global scenario | Markets

After a volatile day in global markets and in which the Ibovespa fell by more than 2%, to the range of 110 thousand points, what is the most worrying for investors? To the senior partner of the BTG Pactual André Esteves, the external scenario, and not Brazil, is what brings the most risks .

In conversation with the bank’s president, Roberto Sallouti, during the online event BTG Invest Talks, Esteves named three of these risks.

O first of them it is the late withdrawal of financial and monetary stimulus from developed countries after years and years of aid. is the call tapering.

He explains that both the United States and the European Union have been since 2008 and 2011, respectively, injecting liquidity into the markets to help in the recovery after the financial crisis, but that, with the pandemic, instead of withdrawing from seeing the stimuli, they ended up intensifying . For him, rich countries have exaggerated the dose and are behind in the normalization of this policy. “The longer it takes to withdraw stimuli, the impact can be higher and with greater adversity for countries like Brazil”, he says.

He referred mainly to the delay of the US central bank, the Federal Reserve (FED), in reducing the purchase of government bonds and raising the basic interest rate, which is currently practically zero, even in the face of an economy growing at 5% and with accelerated inflation .

Another warning sign comes from the China, more specifically from the developer everlarge, a colossus that is in financial trouble and is seen as a threat to the Chinese economy. For him, there will not be a nuclear explosion in the debt restructuring of the company, which owes more than US$300 billion. “There is no doubt that the discontinuation of the company’s business will be controlled by the Chinese government, but we do not know the consequences for Chinese growth”, he says. He was referring to the fact that the Chinese growth model is very dependent on the strength of the construction sector, and how this case of Evergrande could change that scenario.

Finally, the third important point to be closely watched by investors is the global energy crisis. Esteves points out that China itself is stopping producing energy with coal and polluting fuels, which is putting extra pressure on prices, which are already high due to the decrease in production during the pandemic and the pace of recovery slower than the growth in demand .

“Natural gas, coal, oil, energy prices are high and this has to do with the decrease in production due to the pandemic and the climate – we are experiencing a historic drought in several regions of the world at the same time”, he says. He cites, for example, that changes in the wind regime are altering wind production.

“Today was a day of a lot of risk aversion in the markets, with currencies of emerging countries losing value, increased volatility, which is related to this combination of factors”, he points out.

When he spoke about Brazil, the banker explained that the anticipated climate of the elections and extreme views in society “are clouding what is happening in the fundamentals”. Esteves cites as advances since the Temer government the approvals of the labor reform, the social security reform, the sanitation law, the new gas law, the privatization of Eletrobras and the independence of the Central Bank.