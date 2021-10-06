Estrela launches Ayrton Senna autorama with Lotus and McLaren cars

Children’s day is coming, but Estrela’s big news also interests many big guys. This is a new autorama that honors Ayrton Senna, one of the greatest sportsmen in the history of Brazil.

The toy is a special edition of the classic racing simulator. It is part of the celebrations for the 30th anniversary of Senna’s last world title in Formula 1, in 1991.

The toy circuit is shaped like the number eight and comes with two carts. The first is a replica of the McLaren used by Senna and the second refers to the painting of the Lotus, two of the teams that Ayrton Senna has defended throughout his career.

Ayrton Senna’s last victory was even aboard a McLaren at the Australian GP in 1993. Throughout his career, the pilot had 41 victories, 65 pole positions and three world championships (1988, 1990 and 1991). He died in an accident in 1994 at the Imola GP in Italy.

Autorama Ayton Senna will be released on October 15th, three days after Children’s Day, therefore. The slot is already on pre-sale on the company’s website and the price is for grown-ups: R$ 1,199.

