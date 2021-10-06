Ethanol price rises in 15 states, in addition to the Federal District

In the week between September 26th and October 2nd, there was a 0.45% increase in the price of hydrated ethanol in 15 states and the Federal District. This data comes from a survey by the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP), gathered by AR-Taxas.

The values ​​identified at stations across the country show that the price of ethanol rose from R$4.715 to R$4.736 per liter, on average. In another 10 states, prices dropped and there was no survey in Roraima.

In the main producer, consumer and with the most valued stations, São Paulo, the price of ethanol was R$ 4.538 per liter, representing an increase of 0.49% compared to the penultimate week of September.

The lowest price recorded was at a gas station in Espírito Santo, with ethanol at R$ 3.899 per liter. The state of Mato Grosso had the lowest average state price, at R$ 4,551. Both the general maximum price and the average state price were identified in Rio Grande do Sul, with values ​​of R$ 7.199 and R$ 6.157.

Gasoline x Ethanol

According to the ANP’s weekly survey, completed last Saturday (10/02), gasoline has become a fuel more competitive in all states verified after this increase in the price of ethanol.

The survey criteria made a comparison with ethanol made from sugarcane or corn. Because they have a lower calorific value, they have a price limit of 70% of the petroleum product in pumps to be considered more advantageous.

The parity of ethanol over regular gasoline, according to the average of the surveyed posts in Brazil, was 77.74% over 77.40% in the previous week. The average price of ethanol was R$4.736 per liter compared to R$4.715/l of the previous week. Gasoline prices were R$6.092/l, considering the average price of R$6.092 seven days ago.