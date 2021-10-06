Europe faces labor shortages and seeks foreigners; Brazilians are welcome | World

Amid the attenuation of the covid-19 pandemic and the economic recovery , O european labor market has once again suffered from a problem that has plagued the continent since the beginning of the 2010s: the lack of manpower .

From east to west Europe, the labor gap already affects mainly the sectors of construction it’s from services, and governments, of the Kingdom United with Denmark, they are already starting to look for solutions to avoid a new slowdown in the economy. The context still brings with it the trillion dollar package approved by the European Union (EU) to resume the economy in the post-pandemic, which, according to analysts, could further increase the shortage of labor.

No truck driver, no fuel

Lack of truck drivers in the UK is an example of the problem, which transcends EU borders. In recent days, Brits have literally been fighting in queues at gas stations to get their vehicles filled and already report a shortage of supplies in supermarkets.

Until then, most of the truckers who worked on British roads were migrants from neighboring countries, mainly from Eastern Europe. With the departure of the United Kingdom from the European Union and, later, the closing of the borders to contain the advance of the coronavirus, the migration of labor was reduced.

Thinking of containing the crisis, the prime minister’s government Boris Johnson announced that it will allow 5,000 tanker and food truck drivers into the country to work until Christmas.

Although marked in the United Kingdom, the lack of truck drivers has been noticed across Europe since before the pandemic. Second survey of International Road Transport Union, in 2019, the Poland had 22% of its vacancies unfilled in the sector; at Romania, the number corresponded to half of the total number of vacancies.

Most Wanted Professions

The problem also appears in a study gives Eurofound, the EU research agency, which listed the main labor gaps in the nations of the economic group. According to the survey, 13 countries suffered from the lack of truck drivers in 2020. They top the list nurses (18 countries), plumbers (14), cooks (13) and welders (13).

According to research author Tina Weber, the lack of technical professionals in Europe has worsened, based on the choices of young people who graduate from high school and tend to mend the trajectory with higher education.

“I believe that many young people don’t realize that they would be relatively well paid if they had these occupations,” he says.

According to the European Union, the general average of job vacancies (percentage of the number of open vacancies in relation to the number of occupied positions plus the number of vacancies), today, is 2.2% in the countries of the group, but the rate reaches 4.9% in the Czech Republic and 4.2% in Belgium. This, while the unemployment rate in the countries is, respectively, 3% and 6.2%. Across the group, the average unemployment is 6.9%.

Recently, François Villeroy de Galhau, governor of central bank gives France, called the situation “the biggest brake” on the economy and highlighted that “there are no more urgent and necessary reforms than those that increase the available labor force”.

Carlo Cauti, professor of International Relations at Ibmec-SP, credits the lack of labor, especially in heavier sectors, to the social benefits distributed by European countries, mainly the Nordic ones, which have a political history linked to the social democracy. Allied to this, according to him, would be the new habits of Europeans in the post-pandemic.

“Many workers, especially in European countries where there is a universal basic income or a very high public subsidy, even if you don’t work, you earn money from the government. After the pandemic, Europeans also refused to do work, even if not be the heaviest, because they started to want the home office and spend more time with the family,” he says.

In early September, the Danish government presented a proposal that intends to change social benefits in the country, creating counterproposals that encourage the entry of young people and immigrants into the labor market — the country has a vacancy rate of 3.1% and, in August, it registered an unemployment rate of 4.4%.

According to the plan presented, immigrants will have to work at least 37 hours a week to have access to social programs.

The proposal, according to the government, is aimed at 20,000 “non-Western women” who have received social benefits during 3 of the last 4 years and have not passed exams that attest to proficiency in Danish. Executive statistics indicate that 60% of this group does not work, while among Danes, the figure is 3 out of 10.

In the plan, there is also a reduction in monthly payments for unemployed people. For newly graduated students, the monthly remuneration, if the bill is approved in Parliament, will drop from 13,815 crowns (R$ 11,672) to 9,500 crowns (R$ 8,026). For unemployed people over 30, the remuneration will be 12 thousand crowns (R$ 10,138),

In addition, the maximum time that beneficiaries will receive the amount will change from two years to one.. The changes do not apply to people with children, who will continue to receive around 16 thousand crowns (R$ 13,518).

Uncooperative demographics

The exception in the Danish plan may be linked to the demographic problem that Europe has been facing for years. With the population getting older and with adults having fewer children, the job market formed only by Europeans tends to decrease over the generations.

According to world Bank, in 2020, the population of the EU over 65 accounted for almost 21% of the total; 20 years earlier, it was 15% (and the curve continues to rise) — in Brazil, it is 10.53%. In the same period of time, the population between 15 and 64 years old dropped by three percentage points, from 67% to 64%.

“Nowadays, no way to increase productivity has been created [da economia] with older people. So, you need more people to be able to sustain the benefits of these people”, emphasizes Flávio Cireno, professor of the Master of Evaluation and Monitoring at ENAP (National School of Public Administration).

Solution is in immigration

For him, the solution to the European demographic problem is immigration. “You open up the border and bring young people into the country. But this is a strong political problem within Europe, people don’t want to ‘de-Europeanize’. This is the discourse of all the far-right parties that are winning space there,” he highlights.

While European society limits the entry of immigrants from other continents, the solution, according to Tina Weber, is to improve the system for exchanging workers between the group’s own countries. “This all really depends on each country’s immigration system and governments try to adapt this to areas of scarcity and give more points (similar to a quota system) to occupations that are experiencing labor shortages, but this takeover decision is a process that takes time, he says.

Brazilians fill vacancies

Another factor contributing to the immobilization of the European labor market is what experts call “mismatch” (incompatibility) between employers and job applicants. In practice, European companies have struggled to find people with the skills needed for certain jobs; among these, those linked to information technology.

The Pernambuco programmer Tiago Bastos decided to move with his wife to Portugal in 2017, two years after graduating from UFPE. As soon as he arrived in the country, he says he was without a job for less than a week. Today, he claims to receive the same amount in euros as he received in real.

“Brazilian programmers, from what I see, are still far superior to most Portuguese, mainly because the best in Portugal are leaving there and going to Switzerland, Germany and England [esta antes do brexit]”, he says. With the lack of high-level professionals, Portugal has offered incentives to foreign workers. In the case of Tiago, the government does not charge 20% of income tax for ten years.

Similar incentives are already seen in other European countries and, with the trillion-dollar package approved by the EU to recover the economy after Covid, the tendency is for the programs to increase even more, with the increase of job openings motivated by the economic turbo.

For Tina Weber, a researcher at Eurofound, the sectors that will demand the most labor are those related to the sustainable market, including technology. “The plan focuses on the green transition and will require skills that are relatively new, so it will take a lot of effort in training and retraining to provide people with the right skills, especially in the area of ​​technology.”