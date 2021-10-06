Ex-fiancee says Lucas Penteado is addicted to cocaine and denies cheating

Julia Franhani, ex-fiancée of Lucas Penteado, said the actor is a drug user and was “upset” the day he accused her of treason, opening a live stream on Instagram.

“He came home totally out of his mind. He was out of his mind since Wednesday, using and was drunk…”, explained Julia, who tried to take her own life after her ex’s accusations, to the program A Tarde é Sua.

Reporter Bruno Tálamo questioned what Penteado would have used. “Cocaine,” Julia replied. “Is he a cocaine user?” asked the reporter on the RedeTV! program. “Unfortunately, yes”, reinforced the young woman.

According to Julia, the confusion started after she refused to go on a comedy show with Lucas, as she wasn’t comfortable with his ways. When the boy returned to the apartment, he accused her of treason with the security guard.

“On Thursday, we had an event to go, which was Yuri Marçal’s stand-up show, and I told him: ‘in the state you are in, I’ll stay. Now if you want to go, feel free.’ He left around 9 pm. I don’t know if it made it to this event. When he got home, he was more upset than he already was, going through the whole house, already claiming and claiming that I had taken people into the house, looking for things they didn’t have. That’s when I picked up the intercom and called the concierge,” he explained.

“The guy said he couldn’t request the ambulance, just me, but that he was sending the security guard to see if everything was ok. I said ‘okay’. The security guard went upstairs, knocked on the door and he didn’t want to open the door, saying that everything was fine. I said: ‘Love, open the door. Let’s go to the hospital, you’re not fine. Please’. He didn’t want to open the door. Then I said: ‘open up to the security guard and show that everything is fine’. That’s when he opened the door and I left with the security guard”, he added.

After security came upstairs, she decided to leave the apartment because she was afraid of some tragedy. It was from there that Lucas recorded the live. “It was when I left the apartment and felt an elevator, then he saw me going to the elevator with the security guard and opened the live making up that story that I was cheating on him”.

hospitalization

Julia also said that, due to media exposure, she took an excessive amount of sedative, needing to be taken to a hospital. Despite the scare, the young woman is doing well.

“There was a lot in my head, a lot of people, my mother being threatened, me being threatened, people not really knowing what happened and coming to talk. Me not knowing what to do. I’m waiting for a statement from him that he hasn’t had so far. My mother and I are alone in this one”, she said.

“I took a lot, I got sick, my mother took me to the hospital and I had an attack. My mother asked for help for a car and others came, but now I’m fine”, he concluded.

