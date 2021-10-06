Exam points to knee cruciate ligament injury, and Vasco’s Sarrafiore will undergo surgery | Vasco

Argentine midfielder Martín Sarrafiore will defraud Vasco in the next rounds. An exam carried out on Monday showed an injury to the cruciate ligament in the left knee, and the athlete will undergo surgery in the next few days.

Last Sunday, in the 2-1 victory over Confiança, Sarrafiore entered the 36th minute of the final stage in place of Marquinhos Gabriel. Shortly after he got injured and ended the match on the field just to make up the numbers. He left the lawn crying, carried by his companions.

Sarrafiore, in dispute with Erick Flores, was one of the few who played well for Vasco against Remo

Sarrafiore had not yet played under Fernando Diniz. Their last match had been played on August 21, in a 2-0 defeat by Operário.

Loaned by Internacional de Porto Alegre in May, the Argentine has a contract until November 30 and has 18 games, three goals and an assist with Cruz de Malta. Depending on the level of the injury, Sarrafiore may have played his last game for the club.

In a bulletin released by the club, Vasco also updated the situations of Andrey and Léo Jabá. Check it out below:

Andrey: It is in the final phase of transition and returns to training with the group this week.

Leo Jabá: He is still undergoing treatment for low back pain. No return to work with the group is expected yet.