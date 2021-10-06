Exclusive: Most Protected Heart | LOOK

Twenty-two months after the appearance of the first cases of Covid-19, it can be said that medicine has already advanced several places in the battle against SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for the disease. Gradually, essential pieces for the understanding of the new coronavirus and the evolution of the disease caused by it were discovered. In the monumental effort made by science from 2020 until now, Brazilian research should be highlighted, which has made an important contribution to expanding knowledge.

Now, the most recent contribution in this regard comes from the Instituto do Coração (InCor) of the Hospital das Clínicas of the Faculty of Medicine of the University of São Paulo – HCFMUSP. The institute’s team, one of the most respected in the world, created a risk score for the possible emergence of cardiac complications in patients with Covid-19. “It will serve as a guide to assist physicians in the early identification of those who may potentially have cardiac damage, in guiding the care and treatments indicated for these patients”, says cardiologist Roberto Kalil Filho, president of the Board of Directors of InCor and coordinator of the work, which was led by researcher Patrícia Guimarães. Furthermore, there is another point to distinguish. First in South America, the score was designed according to the profile of the Brazilian patient. “Each population has its specificities. The Brazilian clipping is now part of the set of worldwide studies on cardiac complications in patients with Covid-19”, says Kalil. So far, there are surveys from nations like Italy, the United States and England.

CoronaHeart, as the work was named, was published in the IJC Heart & Vasculature. The work was based on data analysis of 2,546 patients with a mean age of 64 years, 60.3% male. Participants were hospitalized (71% in ICU) in 21 hospitals in the country between June and October 2020. All had their health histories retrospectively analyzed based on information collected from their medical records. The points of attention were cardiovascular changes and factors that could increase the risk of death.

Scientists found that the hospital mortality rate among patients who developed heart problems as a result of the disease is 42%. A little more than 54% had lesions in the heart muscle, as measured by high levels of troponin, a protein recognized as a marker of damage to the organ. Previous heart failure, identified in 12.6% of patients, changes in the echocardiogram, recorded in 6% of participants, presentation of acute coronary syndromes and arrhythmias, recorded in 5.7% and 4.5% of patients, respectively, also were considered risk factors for worsening and death. In addition to them, advanced age, the need for mechanical ventilation, high levels of inflammation and changes in the blood coagulation system appeared.

These are complicators common to most populations. Unlike what is found in patients from most other countries, however, among Brazilians, cancer appeared as a risk factor. The reason lies in the weakness of the body’s defense system, which cannot fight tumor cells with the necessary efficiency. Another peculiarity was the equivalence in death rates between men and women.

CoronaHeart brings you precious information. With this knowledge, and after confirming the findings in other populations, physicians will have an even better chance of saving their hearts from the damage caused by Covid-19.