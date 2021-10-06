Exhibition on Senna in São Paulo will have narration by the pilot himself | formula 1

Fans of three-time champion Ayrton Senna in São Paulo will have the opportunity to learn more about the pilot’s story – told by himself – through the exhibition “Eu, Ayrton Senna da Silva”. The exhibition, which brings details of the Brazilian’s career, childhood and trajectory, will be at Shopping Villa Lobos in São Paulo, capital, available free of charge to the public from October 8th to November 15th.
– We dive into your memories, childhood memories, hobbies, unveil your victories, yearnings and dreams. To build this narrative, we used state-of-the-art technology with realistic 3D modeling combined with artificial intelligence voice generation. It’s chilling – commented Karina Israel, curator of the exhibition.
Exhibition in a shopping center in São Paulo will tell the story of Ayrton Senna – narrated by the pilot himself — Photo: Senna Brands/YDreams
The exhibition will be divided into twelve spaces with ten themes, guided by Senna’s own narrative – generated by artificial intelligence.
The spaces will address the memories of the three-time champion since his childhood, as well as his life outside the tracks, his first contact with kart, his path through the base categories to Formula 1 and his mentality, in addition to his achievements in the category.
The exhibition will address, among other topics, the trajectory of Ayrton Senna until he reached F1 — Photo: Senna Brands/YDreams
The exhibition will also dedicate an exclusive space called “King of Rain” to address one of Senna’s greatest attributes: his riding on a wet track. Other parts of the exhibition will also feature people inspired by the pilot and tributes dedicated to him.
The exhibition has as its flagship the space “Vencer é Possível”, in which, through a 230º projection, it will present to the public emotional moments of F1 with motivating messages from the three-time champion, remembering how the driver, killed in an accident at the San Marino GP in 1994, he inspired Brazilians along his journey on the tracks.
The exhibition will be guided by the narration by Ayrton Senna, artificially generated — Photo: Press Release Senna Brands/YDreams
The exhibition lasts around 20 minutes and is free. But to have access, in addition to following the coronavirus prevention protocols such as the proper and mandatory use of masks and distance, the public must schedule time through the exhibition’s website. The space will be available from Tuesday to Sunday, also open on holidays.