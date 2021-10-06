Expansion of screening tests for breast and cervical cancers is the focus of SES-MG in Pink October

In this “October Rosa”, month of mobilization in favor of women’s health, the focus of the State Health Department of Minas Gerais (SES-MG) is to expand the number of screening tests for cervical and breast cancer .

As the advisor of the Superintendence of Health Care Networks of SES-MG, Fernanda Santos Pereira, points out, the realization of mammography and also the cytopathological examination of the cervix allows to identify changes characteristic of cancer. The earlier this identification is diagnosed, the better the treatment outcome can be.

“In cases of altered exams, women are guided and referred to carry out the diagnostic definition and adequate treatment”, explains Fernanda.

The Unified Health System (SUS) recommends a clinical breast exam by a health professional for women aged 40 to 49, and a mammogram only if there is an indication of the health team.

For women aged 50 to 69 years, clinical examination and mammography are recommended every two years, or at shorter intervals, depending on the result of the previous mammogram. Fernanda Santos points out that women at high risk for breast cancer, who have a family or personal history of the disease, need individual assessment and monitoring.

“In all cases, the gateway is the Basic Health Unit (UBS), either for the clinical examination or for requesting the mammogram exam”, he explains.

Clinical evaluation and cytopathological examination (Pap) of the cervix are available at SUS for women aged 25 to 64 who have already had sexual intercourse. In this case, the guidance follows the same: women should look for the UBS closest to their residence to schedule the appointment.

In addition to diagnosis, SUS offers treatment for both breast and cervical cancer. Mastectomies, breast-conserving and reconstructive surgeries, in addition to radiotherapy, chemotherapy, hormone therapy and antibody therapy are planned for the treatment of breast cancer. In the case of cervical cancer, among the treatments available in the SUS are surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy. The choice for the type of treatment will depend on individual assessment.

Epidemiological data

Breast cancer is a public health problem of great relevance in Brazil, being responsible for the most frequent cause of death from cancer in women. In Minas Gerais, in 2020, 5,211 cases were diagnosed and 1,762 deaths were registered.

Cervical cancer was diagnosed in 2,646 women in the state last year, causing 452 deaths. It is the sixth leading cause of cancer death in Minas Gerais.

For 2021 and 2022, estimates by the National Cancer Institute (Inca) point to the occurrence of 8,250 new cases of breast cancer and 1,270 of cervical cancer in the state, for each damage.

Prevention

Breast and cervical cancer are strongly associated with risk factors such as unhealthy diet, physical inactivity, obesity, high cholesterol, smoking and alcohol consumption. Thus, some changes in daily life can bring many benefits to women’s health, such as: