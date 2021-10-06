Facebook: blackout and accusations make Zuckerberg lose R$38 billion

The Facebook crash and the denunciations of a former employee of the platform did no good for Mark Zuckerberg’s fortune. Big tech’s shares fell 4.9% this Monday (4) and, as a result, the executive’s equity depreciated over US$ 7 billion (approximately R$ 38.1 billion).

After the fall in titles, the assets of the CEO of the social network were valued at US$121.6 billion (R$663.3 billion). With that, Zuckerberg moved to fifth place in the Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index.

Zuckerberg appears below Bill Gates on Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index.Source: Bloomberg

Facebook’s Sequence of Problems

On September 13th, the Wall Street Journal started a series of reports based on the leak of internal documents from Facebook. One of the articles revealed that the company knew that Instagram was damaging the mental health of teenagers.

Another story cited that the company was aware that it collaborated with the disinformation during the Capitol invasion in January of this year. However, executives downplayed the issue by saying that the social network did not influence political polarization in the US.

Last Sunday (3), former product manager Frances Haugen made serious complaints about Facebook in the program 60 minutes. In particular, the complainant said that the platform has adopted algorithms that amplify hate speech.

Facebook crash was resolved after 7 hours of stopped services.Source: Brett Jordan/Unsplash

Facebook family blackout

In addition to the repercussions of the complaints, Facebook faced a general breakdown that left big tech services offline for seven hours this Monday (4). Reportedly, the outage was caused by network issues.

According to the New York Times, the company sent a team of employees to manually restart the servers. Furthermore, sources told the newspaper that the stoppage was not related to hacker attacks.

This series of factors had a strong impact on Facebook’s actions throughout Monday. Something that has added a drop of around 15% since mid-September.