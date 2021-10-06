Facebook points ‘guilty’ for six-hour blackout

The company pointed out a problem in the routers as the main cause of the blackout

More than 2.75 billion people were affected by the service outage

Mark Zuckerberg apologized for failures, which left the system 6 hours down

Facebook blamed an interruption in communication between data centers as the major cause for the six-hour blackout, which occurred last Monday (4). According to the company, a failure in communication between the systems led to service interruption, but did not damage user data.

“Our engineering teams learned that configuration changes to the backbone routers that coordinate network traffic between our data centers caused problems that disrupted communication,” the company explained in a statement.

“This interruption in network traffic had a ripple effect on the way our data centers communicate, disrupting our services,” added the company’s engineering team.

The technical issue took Facebook’s core social network, its Instagram photo app, and its WhatsApp and Messenger services offline for hours, marking one of the longest and most far-reaching flaws in recent memory.

The Facebook outage had a seismic impact, immobilizing a set of services that more than 2.75 billion people rely on daily to communicate, do business and consume news. It dominated the news and sent people around the world to other apps and services in an effort to stay connected and informed.

Zuckerberg apologized for the interruption

CEO Mark Zuckerberg apologized on his Facebook page after the network was restored. “Sorry about today’s interruption – I know how much you trust our services to stay connected with the people you care about,” he wrote.

Facebook’s internal tools and communication systems were affected by the outage, increasing the challenge for engineers working to identify and resolve the issue. Its internal work product, Workplace, is also affected. Fixing the underlying problem involved visiting a physical server and manually restarting some servers, a spokesman said.

“To all the small and large businesses, families and individuals who depend on us, I’m sorry,” tweeted chief technology officer Mike Schroepfer on Monday afternoon. His apology was reiterated by Facebook’s engineering blog.

Facebook’s loss turned into a gain for other social media. Twitter remained online, with CEO Jack Dorsey supporting Signal as a WhatsApp alternative. Signal signed up millions of new users that day, while Telegram, whose functionality resembles WhatsApp, climbed 55 places at the top of the US iPhone download chart, according to Sensor Tower.