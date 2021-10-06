Facebook shares down 4.89%, up on system issues and investigations

RIO — Facebook shares, traded on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, fell 4.89%, being quoted at US$ 326.23. The company’s shares came to fall to its lowest level since June this Monday amid complaints against the company and the drop in its services. This was the biggest low in a company’s trading session since November 9th.

Facebook confirmed that users are having difficulty accessing their apps, including WhatsApp and Instagram, earlier this Monday afternoon. In a statement, the company said “it is working to get everything back to normal as soon as possible”.

WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram users reported that they are experiencing failures in sending messages and uploading posts from social media this Monday afternoon.

Other tech also fall

Facebook’s fall came on a very negative day for the markets, with US stocks posting sharp declines.

The Dow Jones index ended down 0.94%, and the S&P, 1.30%. The Nasdaq fell 2.14%.

Among the reasons are concerns about the global inflationary scenario in a context of lower growth, in addition to the complicated negotiations on the US debt ceiling.

These concerns culminated in a new day of rising yields on US Treasury bonds, the Treasuries. And it is precisely the technology companies that end up being more affected by the rise in interest rates, as they act thinking about the long term.

Twitter shares dropped 5.79%. Alphabet, Google’s parent, fell 1.98%. At Apple, the losses were 2.46% and at Amazon, 2.85%. In the case of Microsoft, the drop was 2.07%.

Fortune of Zuckerberg Minor

Mark Zuckerberg’s personal fortune dropped by more than $6 billion in a few hours, knocking him a notch on the list of the richest people in the world after the chaotic trading floor for the company, according to Bloomberg.

The stock slump sent Zuckerberg’s fortune down to $120.9 billion, placing him below Microsoft founder Bill Gates in fifth place on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Zuckerberg has lost about $19 billion in wealth since Sept. 13, when his wealth was valued at nearly $140 billion, according to the index.

Complaints against the network

The problem in the system adds to the complaints that the company was already facing. A whistleblower came out for the first time and accused the social media giant of putting “profits above safety” for its users.

— There were conflicts of interest between what was good for the public and what was good for Facebook. Facebook has always chosen to optimize for its own interests, like making more money,” Frances Haugen told CBS News’ “60 Minutes” news program on Sunday night.

A product manager who worked on the social network’s civic disinformation team before leaving the company in May, she used the company documents she had gathered to demonstrate how much Facebook knew about the damage it was causing. In doing so, it provided evidence for lawmakers, regulators and the media.

Haugen turned over several of the documents to The Wall Street Journal, which has been publishing the information for the past month.

The revelations — including that Facebook knew Instagram was worsening body-image issues among teenagers — raised criticism from lawmakers, regulators and the public.