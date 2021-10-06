False doctor is accused of mutilating patients; understand

Accused of at least eleven botched cosmetic procedures, Olgica Markanovic, a woman who presented herself as a doctor and performs cosmetic procedures in Serbia, is about to be tried. The victims denounced to the authorities that they were disfigured after undergoing treatments carried out at a salon in Belgrade, the country’s capital.

According to the allegations, Olgica saw these patients between May last year and March this year. She has been in prison for just over four months and has since had her detention extended. She is also being investigated for the unauthorized use of the plasma jet, an aesthetic procedure that uses a pen to stimulate the production of collagen and elastic fibers in the skin, and for using lidocaine chloride, a local anesthetic that can cause an allergic reaction and, in some cases, even death.

Among the accusations that hang over Dr. Barbie – as she is known – is that of a man who told that she was posing as a qualified professional. “She introduced herself to my girlfriend as a qualified doctor,” says a witness.

One of the victims was Sarajka Naida Gadzo, participants of the reality show “Couples”. “I had second-degree burns on my nose and cheeks. It hurt while she was doing this, but I didn’t have a mirror handy. I know laser hair removal hurts, but when I got up and saw scabs, I almost passed out,” he said. Is it over there.

Sarajka also said that she sued Olgica with 30 other women. “There are even more women, but some have decided not to charge her. It is important that she has been arrested and that she bears the consequences,” he continued.

Another victim, who was not identified, told Croatian news website Jutarnji that he was left with burns all over his face after he sought her out for nose and eyebrow procedures.

the case

Olgica has denied in her statements that she performs medical procedures without a license. And she defends herself by claiming that the services she provides to her patients are aesthetic and that she has never presented herself as an expert in the field of medicine.

A preparatory hearing was held this Tuesday (5) and another is scheduled for October 13th. The focus should be on the defense’s request that Olgica be kept under house arrest. Prosecutors asked for a three-year prison sentence for Markanovic and a one-year prison sentence for his accomplice Jasmina T.