‘Far Cry 6’ offers complex villain in a giant, rich and somewhat repetitive open world; g1 played | Games

“Far Cry 6” is everything you’d expect from a new chapter in Ubisoft’s exaggerated first-person shooter game franchise. And that works for both the good stuff and the not-so-nice stuff.

The game – which will be released for Xbox Series X and S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Stadia and computers this Thursday (7) – expands the fundamentals responsible for the success of the series:

A gigantic and rich open world;

a thought-provoking villain played by Giancarlo Esposito (the Gus Fring from “Breaking Bad”);

alternatives for players to face the campaign as freely as possible;

and a narrative with the absurd mix of brutal violence and slapstick humor that invariably results in a disturbingly unstable tone.

Unfortunately, so much attention to fundamentals that stand out in the franchise’s games – and virtually the entire genre, for the most part – since “Far Cry 3” has come at a price.

There is a lack of new features that bring freshness, as happened with the 2012 game, and often the challenges are limited to repeated variations from previous missions.

Watch the trailer for ‘Far Cry 6’

In “Far Cry 6”, the player takes control of Dani Rojas (yes, bizarrely with the same name as one of the characters in “Ted Lasso”), a young man – or a young woman, since you can choose the protagonist’s gender. – crazy to get away from his native island.

Strongly inspired by Cuba, Yara is a Caribbean nation frozen in time by an international embargo and has suffered for years at the hands of a family of dictators, the Castillos.

After a fumbling escape attempt, the player finds himself drawn to a group of revolutionaries with the plan to overthrow the current “president”, Antón, and stop his plan to use the people as slaves to plant a herb that promises to be a miracle treatment against cancer.

The plot focused on a charismatic and magnetic villain is the first big indicator that it is, in fact, a “Far Cry”. Esposito, famous for iconic antagonists like Gus Fring and Moff Gideon (“The Mandalorian”), delivers the long-awaited performance that elevates the character.

With unorthodox methods of how to raise his son, Diego, so that one day he will grow up and continue his dream, Antón quickly becomes one of the most memorable villains in the franchise.

2 of 4 Antón Castillo, played by Giancarlo Esposito, is the villain of ‘Far Cry 6’ — Photo: Publicity Antón Castillo, played by Giancarlo Esposito, is the villain of ‘Far Cry 6’ — Photo: Publicity

In contrast to the cruelty of the dictator, who has no problem sacrificing his people to achieve his goal, is the tone close to slapstick with which the game deals with violence.

One of the great samples of the comic and exaggerated genre is in the main novelty presented in “Far Cry 6”. Greatest representative of the idea of ​​improvised weapons by guerrillas, the backpacks dubbed “Supreme” give the player technologically magical powers, like a barrage of missiles or an electromagnetic pulse.

Recharged by time, and the death of enemies, they help set the tone for a reality that definitely doesn’t take itself too seriously.

3 of 4 Improvised weapons are at the base of ‘Far Cry 6’ — Photo: Publicity Improvised weapons are at the base of ‘Far Cry 6’ — Photo: Publicity

Mainly added to the “friends”, tamed animals ranging from crocodiles in fluffy clothes to a small wheelchair sausage dog that accompany and receive orders from the hero.

The imbalance between social analysis about conflict zone dramas and absurd elements have been a feature of the series for years – but that doesn’t cause less surprise.

In particular, the instability reinforces problems with the use of stereotypes of the people portrayed in each chapter of the franchise.

This time, it’s weird to see Caribbeans fluctuating from Spanish to English, with misplaced slang and drunken revolutionaries.

4 out of 4 Chorizo ​​is the irresistible little sausage that accompanies Dani Rojas in ‘Far Cry 6’ — Photo: Publicity Chorizo ​​is the irresistible little sausage that accompanies Dani Rojas in ‘Far Cry 6’ — Photo: Publicity

Overcome the strangeness, the game once again offers all the freedom for the player to face the challenges in the way he thinks best, and quickly presents weapons for the most varied styles.

With a good inventory at their disposal anywhere, even those who favor a more stealthy mode can throw caution to the wind and delight in direct combat, blowing up enemy soldiers or even ordering Guapo the crocodile to tear them apart.

The big advantage of a world that doesn’t take itself too seriously.

The gigantic island, the largest territory presented in the franchise, favors this freedom, especially with the elimination of annoying control towers already in “Far Cry 5′.

Despite being huge, Yara really looks like a living place, with a contained society, a reflection of the dictator’s iron hand, but still dynamic. It’s worth spending a lot of time exploring each cave, mountain or hidden activity on the island, avoiding the options of quick trips.

On the other hand, the details presented in the environment leave a little to be desired in the objectives, which mostly vary between “invade place X”, “kill colonel Y” or “destroy/recover item Z”.

With such a huge campaign, it’s inevitable that at some point the missions will start to feel repetitive. Changing scenarios help, and opponents with distinct weaknesses also make things more dynamic, but the feeling only intensifies.