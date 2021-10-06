Farm 13: Aline Mineiro suggests trisalt with Dayane and her boyfriend, Léo Lins, and makes a spicy proposal; watch

I wonder if a trisal is coming?! It’s no secret that Aline Mineiro and Dayane Mello have lived a colorful friendship in “A Fazenda 13“. And it looks like this could extend beyond the program! In a conversation with some pedestrians that dawn (6), the ex-panicat revealed that she dreams of watching her boyfriend, Léo Lins, having a relationship with the former member of “Big Brother Itália”. WL!

“Outside, in real life, it will be the trio!”, commented Day, who was chatting with colleagues in the kitchen. “You, she (Aline) and her boy”, supposed Rich Melquiades. “I don’t know if she’s going to release the boy… Ô Aline, come here”called Mello, laughing. “She said she’s going to date her, you and your boy. Are you going to release the boy?”, asked the curious digital influencer.

Without hesitating, Aline sent the proposal: “Of course I will. My dream will be for me to watch over there, you two (Dayane and Leo)“. “Guys, look at the camera!”, warned Erasmo Viana, surprised by the revelation of the piece. She, in turn, dealt with the matter very naturally. “Seriously, guys, it’s a thing of life. Doesn’t happen? It happens a lot and we have fun”, he stated.

Dayane, however, didn’t seem all that enthusiastic about the idea. “No, I don’t want her boy. Let me just look then”, commented. “No, but he will be part of it. It’s cool, you’ll like it a lot! But I want a whole afternoon, morning, noon and night! If it’s not all day, it’s not even fun”, ended Mineiro. Check out:

Hours after the conversation, Day and Aline exchanged kisses and make out near the bathroom, before the actress left for the stall.

And it didn’t stop there, no. Earlier, Mineiro promised the public that he would kiss the model as if there was no tomorrow at next Friday’s party, in case Dayane is not eliminated from this Thursday (7). “If Day stays, I’ll kiss her a lot at the party. I want meme to go out everywhere. I’m going to kiss in front of all these mirrors”, declared. “Are you going to kiss on the mouth?”, asked Erika Schneider, who heard an “ahem” from her friend in response.

Day and Aline’s novel

Dayane and Aline’s romance was born on the second day of confinement in “The Farm 13”. It all started with a peon stamp in the kitchen, in the early morning of September 15th.

After the bite, the actress hugged the girl from Santa Catarina and praised her energy and personality. “You are a very good person. It has a beautiful shine!”, declared Aline. Do you think it stopped there? Nothing! At dawn on the 16th, the ex-panicat went to the bathroom to prepare for bed. After a relaxing bath, the brunette exchanged “intense make out” with Dayane.

Even with the duo’s joking tone, MC Gui liked and a lot what he saw! “My God, look at this, guys!”, he snapped, surprised, as he watched Dayane and Aline rubbing each other – he even swiped his butt. WL! “Catch, right?”, joked the model. “No, keep it there, for God’s sake! You want to kill me!”, the singer begged, eliciting laughter from her fellow prisoners.

In another moment, it was the turn of former Big Brother Italy to praise Mineiro. Dayane, however, did not focus on the actress’ personality, but on a part of her body – her butt! “Is it over there (Aline) is cute and beautiful, right?”, declared Valentina Francavilla, in a chat with the model and Medrado. Without a word of mouth, the girl from Santa Catarina shot: “Guys, she has an ass!”

Due to the “chemistry” of the two, many netizens recalled that Dayane revealed to be bisexual during his passage through “Big Brother” in Italy and speculated about a possible romance between the people. Aline, in turn, entered “A Fazenda 13” in a relationship with the comedian Léo Lins, but previously stated in an interview with the podcast “Talk Show” that she has an open relationship and stays with other women when she feels like it.