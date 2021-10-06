Father and in love, Gabriel Jesus sees himself happier to play in the national team – 05/10/2021

There is a force that moves Gabriel Jesus. The man is in love, is about to be a father and has started the season very well for Manchester City. In a self-assessment that transcends the technical issue, the striker sees himself happier and sees that it is time to transfer this to the Brazilian team. Especially to score again for the hopscotch, something that hasn’t happened since July 2019, in the Copa America final.

Gabriel has Tite’s confidence and, after his absence in the last FIFA date, as he was among those vetoed by English clubs, he is trying to regain his place for the clashes against Venezuela, Colombia and Uruguay.

For City, Gabriel has shown consistency in being used by Guardiola as a starter on the right wing. In the current season, there are nine games, with three goals and four assists.

“I really started this season very well. Playing happier, playing in a different position than I was used to before and here in the national team. Playing more on the edge, on the right. It’s two different things, there is a style of play and here it is But I do my best to help the national team when I’m here and City when I’m there. I want to grow my numbers again with the national team. It’s my wish. . I hope to help the Brazilian team much more again,” commented the forward, at a press conference today (5), in Bogotá, Colombia, where Brazil is preparing.

In his personal life, Gabriel Jesus began a relationship with the influencer Raiane Lima. Last month, after two months of dating, he announced that she is pregnant. The baby’s sex has yet to be discovered. Famous for his “hello, mother”, a celebration in which he pretends to make a phone call to Dona Vera, Gabriel will change the key to his father’s life.

“It’s really noticeable that my happiness has increased in the last few months. I met an amazing person, who we are sharing a dream I had since I was a child, to become a father. I believe that makes me happier. Of course you happier. in your personal life, you take it to the professional and manage to yield more and do what you love with more happiness,” said the player.

At 24 years old, Gabriel Jesus still places himself as part of a rising generation in the national team. At the same time, the numbers already put him on the shelf of the experienced, especially with Tite: he debuted in the main in 2016, along with the coach, and has 18 goals in 47 games.

The current scenario is different from the previous cycle, when the ball easily entered the net. The team is looking for new ways to play, especially in the offensive sector. Tite has been calling different players to attack positions, testing new formations and Gabriel recognizes that there is a demand from the boss for better collective and individual performance.

“There will always be pressure from the national team to play well and win, win titles. Which is what the national team has always done. As a national team player, you will be asked to play the best you can. It’s a fair charge and makes us accept the challenge. I don’t see it as anything different from that. A challenge to improve, to be looking for evolution,” said the forward.

The mature side of the future dad is also prepared for internal criticism, which comes from the 2018 World Cup, when he passed by in the World Cup in Russia. By the speech, Gabriel does not see himself disrespected – like Neymar – and classifies a certain doubt of the fans as “understandable”.

“Seeing my fan side that I’ve always been, it’s understandable. What I can do is try to improve and evolve in all matters. However, that doesn’t scare me. I was a supporter of the Brazilian national team. I’ll try to do my best with goals, assists or whatever the game asks for. I hope not to erase 2018, but to write another story. It was a learning experience, it was not easy,” he added.

Gabriel Jesus’ Brazil faces Venezuela on Thursday (7), at 20:30 (GMT). Then, on Sunday (10), the opponent is Colombia. The FIFA date ends on the 14th, against Uruguay, in Manaus.