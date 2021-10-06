Father of Matheus França, from Flamengo, asks his son for three goals and wins a ‘bonus’ in a U-17 game | Flamengo

Matheus França guaranteed the family’s joy this Tuesday. That’s because the Flamengo midfielder scored four goals over Palmeiras in the 7-3 thrashing of the Brazil U-17 Cup, and fulfilled the wish of his father Marco Luiz de Oliveira, who had asked his son to score three goals in one match. The request came with a ‘bonus’, as the midfielder scored four goals, one more than his father had requested.

– I always talk to him about scoring goals and helping the team. So yesterday, I arrived and said: It’s time for you to score three goals in a game. Before the game I called and asked him how he was, he said he was fine, wished him good luck. And then he did it all. Thank God.

1 of 2 Matheus França and his father Marco Luiz de Oliveira — Photo: Personal Archive Matheus França and his father Marco Luiz de Oliveira — Photo: Personal Archive

This was Matheus França’s first hat-trick in his career. Integrated in Flamengo’s U-20 category, the midfielder asked to ‘descend’ to the U-17 on Tuesday to reinforce the team. And it worked. The young man commanded the victory of the Rio de Janeiro club, scored four goals and made a wonderful cover in the departure of goalkeeper Zé Henrique, from Palmeiras.

2 of 2 Flamengo vs. Palmeiras Brazil Under-17 Cup Matheus França — Photo: Marcelo Cortes / Flamengo Flamengo vs. Palmeiras Brazil Under-17 Cup Matheus França — Photo: Marcelo Cortes / Flamengo

Despite being only 17 years old, Matheus França accumulates calls for the youth teams in his curriculum, in addition to having lifted the U-15 South American Cup in 2019. Born in Campo Grande, West Zone of Rio de Janeiro, the midfielder is at Flamengo since he was 12 years old and won the Brazilian Under-17 for the club.

Author of four of Flamengo’s seven goals in the rout over Palmeiras, Matheus França did not fail to pay homage to his father Marcos at the end of the match.

– I am very happy. I helped my club. My team. My father asked me for three goals last night. I had never scored three goals in one game. Today everything worked out. Things happened, thank God. I still left one more goal in addition to my father’s request. Those three goals were for him.

Scorer of four goals, Matheus França honors his father and celebrates rout over Palmeiras