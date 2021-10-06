Favo supermarket startup receives R$141 million to expand operation in Brazil – Link

Favo, a supermarket product delivery startup, announced this Wednesday, the 6th, the receipt of a Series A contribution in the amount of R$ 141 million, led by Tiger Global, with the participation of the GFC (Global Founders Capital) funds. MSA Capital, Elevar Equity, Positive Ventures, FJ Labs, H2O and investors such as David Vélez, founder and president of Nubank.

With operations in the Greater São Paulo region, the objective now is to spread the operation to the interior of the State — investment in logistics figures as one of the main goals with the investment.

The startup has already filled more than 700 thousand orders in Brazil and offers a selection of around 2.5 thousand products on the platform

“With the new funding, it will be possible to continue investing in technology and in the improvement of our own logistics ecosystem, customized to meet the business model, without sacrificing service quality, democratizing the way people shop online in the market. Latin America”, comments Alejandro Ponce, founder of Favo.

The app, which works as an e-commerce for supermarket items, invests in the delivery of products the day after the purchase, accompanied by a platform professional via WhatsApp — each employee has a kind of shop for the customer to access the products.

The contact between supplier and consumer through individualized service — entrepreneurs — is what Favo believes can highlight the company and a competitive market in Brazil, with already consolidated platforms such as Rappi, Cornershop and iFood.

“Favo has strengthened communities in both Brazil and Peru, changing the way people shop at the supermarket, in addition to generating income for those in need. And all of this has been possible thanks to technology, which simplifies the supply chain and connects entrepreneurs to their customers, often their own neighbors”, emphasizes Ponce.

