Fernando Diniz, Nenê, fans return… See five reasons for Vasco’s growth in Série B | Vasco

After living a real see-saw in Serie B, Vasco finally flirts with the dreamy sprint that can lead him to access. Last weekend, they reached their first streak of three victories in the competition and reached five unbeaten matches. And what explains the sudden change of a team that recently came to be treated as a card out of the G-4 deck?

O ge listed five reasons. Check it out below:

Also discredited after being at Santos with more defeats (12) than victories (11), Fernando Diniz, based on the conversation and training that pleased the group, quickly managed to transform an environment. The players were quite discouraged after the lack of results and disagreements with Lisca.

In the first two games, Diniz gave greater organization and consistency to the team, which performed better than the opponents, but suffered draws in stoppages against CRB, in Maceió, and Cruzeiro, in Rio – both 1-1.

In the three subsequent commitments, only victories and only one goal conceded. The coach’s performance is 73.3%, higher than Marcelo Cabo’s (46.7%) and Lisca (60%) in his first five games ahead of Vasco in Serie B 2021.

Another unprecedented feat in relation to the two predecessors was the conquest of two consecutive victories as a visitor in the competition. In fact, the triumphs over Brusque, in Santa Catarina, and Confiança, in Sergipe, represent half of Vasco’s victories away from home in Serie B 2021.

Vasco coaches in their first five games in Serie B 2021 Coach victories draws Defeats Utilization goals scored goals conceded Marcelo Cabo two 1 two 46.7% 6 6 Stripe 3 0 two 60% 8 5 Fernando Diniz 3 two 0 73.3% 7 3

Starting with Cruz de Malta, in a 1-1 draw with the CRB, Nenê is Vasco’s main exponent in this attempt to take off towards Serie A. at Fluminense, he became the Vasco conductor.

Qualified the set ball, gave greater offensive power to the team with constant arrivals in the area and was decisive with two goals and two assists. Against Brusque, his well-aimed kick interrupted the team’s streak of four games without a win as a visitor.

His arrival was also preponderant for the return of Germán Cano, who suffered 10 games of fasting. The 77 shirt, with a lot of closeness, avoided something that had been bothering the Argentine a lot: isolation among rival defenders. Last Sunday, the gringo’s goal came after a cross by the midfielder.

Although Fernando Diniz has as credentials the ball touch and the incessant search for the goal, one of his contributions for Vasco in that beginning was the construction of a safer defense. The team conceded just three goals in five games – better numbers than Cabo and Lisca in the same cut.

An important demonstration of this consistency is also the fact that the team has not lost in any of the five games with Diniz. The two-handed defense, so questioned by the “traditionals”, has been working well with Leandro Castan and Ricardo Graça.

Midfielders Andrey and Bruno Gomes and the wingers were also important in protecting the defenders and full-backs in the beginning of the coach’s work.

Gabriel Pec and especially Riquelme are the two boys who most deserve to be highlighted with Fernando Diniz. It’s true that fellow silvers Andrey and Bruno Gomes played good games, but the first two managed to overcome the suspicion that accompanied them recently.

Great figure of Vasco in Carioca, Gabriel Pec fell a lot after the arrival of Lisca. With Diniz, he broke a fast of more than five months without scoring, gave assistance last Sunday in Aracaju and, pardon the pun, definitely regained his confidence.

Riquelme’s case is even more emblematic. One of the most talked about promises of the Basque base, the boy couldn’t stand up in a period when the team showed great need on the left side. Zeca, holder of the sector, started the year well, but later fell a lot. When Riquelme gained opportunities, he was lacking defensively and physically.

With Diniz, he grew up and had good performances against Goiás and Confiança. Against Esmeraldino, he drew attention not only for the beautiful cross for Morato’s goal, but also because of the emotion shown in the celebration and in the interview after the 2-0 victory.

Not so much a boy anymore, but also silver in the house, Ricardo Graça, 24 years old, returned to playing the good football that led him to the Olympic team. Firm in defense and with important offensive participation in games against CRB and Confiança, it grows at a crucial moment.

Vasco’s loyal partner, especially in the last – and troubled – years, the fans once again supported the team. In the club’s first game with a post-pandemic audience, 309 people watched a 1-1 draw with Cruzeiro. Despite the frustrating result and the very small audience, the reunion between Vasco’s and the team already indicated the possibility of recovery.

In the last two games, however, then the Vasco team provided beautiful parties. In São Januário, in the 2-0 over Goiás, 3,189 present rocked the Caldeirão with a consistent victory. Nenê went to the crowd to sing “I’m vascaíno, and the feeling can’t stop”.

In the last round, even without being able to wear Vasco’s shirt at the stadium, the fans gave a show of affection to the team in Aracaju before, during and after the 2-1 triumph.

Such passion demonstrated made Vasco send an e-mail to Sergipe associates to thank everyone who lived in Aracaju.