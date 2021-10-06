Ferrari SF90: Ibra’s new car is ‘brother’ of the one that fell from the winch in SP – 05/10/2021

That Milan star Zlatan Ibrahimovic has a peculiar personality and also a love for cars doesn’t surprise anyone anymore. The Swedish star took advantage of his birthday to present himself with a new Ferrari, the SF90 Spider.

The athlete posted on Instagram a photo of the convertible version of the SF90 Stradale in golden color and with five-pointed chrome wheels. The image is a projection of how your copy will look.

This car, it is worth remembering, is the same type as the one that recently fell from a tow truck while being unloaded in São Paulo. The model for this near miss is the coupe version (hard roof) and in Brazil it costs just over R$7 million.

In addition to the specimen that fell, but was not damaged, the SF90 Stradale has at least three more specimens already running in Brazil.

Ferrari SF90 has 1,000 hp and hybrid power train

The only difference between the SF90 Stradale and the SF90 Spider is the convertible roof and 100 kg, resulting from the structural reinforcements in the cab to deal with the absence of part of the roof.

The mechanics of the new Ibra powerhouse is the most innovative of Ferrari: it is a plug-in hybrid (which can be charged from the socket) that delivers a combined power of 1,000 hp and 81.5 mkgf.

It uses a 780 hp 4.0 twin-turbo V8 engine coupled with three electrics that generate 220 hp (162 kW) and an eight-speed, dual-clutch automated gearbox. Thanks to electric motors, the SF90 has all-wheel drive.

The Italian sports car’s battery pack is lithium ion and has a capacity of 7.9 kWh and allows it to run up to 25 km and reach 125 km/h using only the electric mode. Ferrari has not disclosed how long it takes to fully charge the battery.

This mechanical set allows the SF90 Stradale to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.5 seconds, up to 200 km/h in 6.7 seconds and reach a top speed of 340 km/h. In the case of the SF90 Spider, only the 0 to 200 km/h is changed and goes up to 7 seconds.

Image: Reproduction

Other convertible jewelry from the Ibra collection

The Swedish athlete has other gems in his garage. He owns a Ferrari SP2 Monza, a model that can’t run on the streets of Brazil because it doesn’t have a windshield.

This model had only 499 units produced for the whole world, between the SP1 and SP2, which are variants, and there are no copies that have been confirmed in Brazil.

In addition, Ibra has already exhibited his Porsche 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition. The model is the one with a removable roof only in the area over the occupants’ heads.

Paying homage to previous Porsche models, with a race number inside the white circle on the doors, the model was limited in production to 992 units (design code for the current generation 911).

