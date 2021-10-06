FIFA 22: see graphical comparison between PS5 and PS4 | fifa

Among many new features, FIFA 22 promised a graphical evolution in the new generation of consoles. In every transition period between titles in the franchise, the game fan may wonder if it’s worth investing heavily in a new video game to enjoy better images and performances. To help, ge has prepared a graphical comparison between the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 versions with the same players.
PS5 x PS4: see graphic comparison with Messi in FIFA 22 — Photo: Playback/ge
+ PVC analyzes FIFA 22 top-5 without Neymar: “It’s what it’s worth”
+ FIFA 22 shows the evolution of Mbappé, Vinícius Jr., Haaland and younger
At first glance in lives or videos FIFA 22 can look a lot like its predecessor. But playing in the new generation notices considerable changes in lighting and physics of players. Even with the normal camera during gameplay it is possible to notice some players’ hair sway with movement.
Sweat on the face throughout the match and the textures of hair and facial hair received special attention from EA Sports for next-gen consoles. See below some screenshots to buy PS4 and PS5 graphics.
See Messi’s hair movement in FIFA 22 PS5 version
+ Bayern’s Davies raves about Neymar in FIFA 22 stream
PS5 x PS4: see graphic comparison with Neymar in FIFA 22 — Photo: Playback/ge
PS5 x PS4: see graphic comparison with Alisson in FIFA 22 — Photo: Playback/ge
+ Cristiano Ronaldo leads 1st cast of Ones to Watch
PS5 x PS4: see graphic comparison with CR7 in FIFA 22 — Photo: Playback/ge
PS5 x PS4: see graphic comparison with Salah in FIFA 22 — Photo: Playback/ge
PS5 x PS4: see graphic comparison with De Bruyne in FIFA 22 — Photo: Playback/ge