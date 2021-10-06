find out how much R$35 million in savings yields

This Wednesday (06/10), Caixa should draw the dozens of its new accumulated Mega-Sena award, nº 2416. The winner, if he manages to match the six numbers, may receive around R$ 35 million, considering that the Mega-Sena prize is within this value range. But do you already know what to do with the money? A good request is to leave the amount in savings.

Below, we bring the forecast on the Mega-Sena premium income of R$35 million. The calculations were made based on the Selic rate, which changed to 6.25% after the Copom meeting. Remembering that the last Mega-Sena drawing, number 2415, was held on October 2, 2021. The numbers drawn were: 10 – 12 – 26 – 29 – 35 – 60.

No one was able to get the six dozens right and, therefore, the prize was accumulated at around R$35 million. On the other hand, 61 bets won the corner. Each of the lucky ones will take R$ 45,170.89 home. Another 4,773 people hit the court and, in turn, guaranteed R$ 824.70.

Check out the broadcast of the latest Mega-Sena draw:

Mega-Sena: how much R$35 million in savings yields

If the player hits, alone, the six tens of the Mega-Sena, he can receive R$ 35 million. There will be a possibility, therefore, of leaving the money yielding in savings. The yield calculation can be obtained through Selic.

It is currently in the 6.25% range, as it has increased by one percentage point in recent weeks. This means that, in the first month, the Mega-Sena award can yield approximately BRL 126 thousand.

Tickets with bets can be registered until 19:00 on October 6, 2021, either through lotteries or on the Caixa website. The transmission will be made on the bank’s YouTube channel.

What is the probability of winning?

The possibility of winning the Mega-Sena prize varies depending on the specific context. It all depends on the contest and the tens bet. For six dozen tickets, which concerns the minimum bet of R$4.50, the probability of winning the Mega-Sena is 1 in 50,063,860.

For tickets with maximum bets of 15 dozen (R$ 22,522.50 per ticket), the odds increase. According to Caixa, the probability becomes 1 for 10,000.