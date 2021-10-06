FIST: Forged in Shadow Torch comes to PC with NVIDIA DLSS support

Game was released on Steam costing R$89.99

After almost a month of the release of FIST: Forged in Shadow Torch To the platforms PlayStation, the game is coming to computers, it was made available yesterday (3) on the platform of steam, but what is attracting attention is the fact that the game has support for NVIDIA DLSS and Raytracing, two technologies that improve game performance.

The use of DLSS has been tested in several configurations starting with a RTX 2060, which averaged 11.2 FPS running the game at 4K resolution with Ray Tracing on and at maximum settings with DLSS off, when turning on DLSS the game managed to achieve a playable performance averaging 33.8 FPS.

With one RTX 3060 Ti it was already possible to achieve an average over 60 FPS at the same settings with DLSS turned on, getting an average of 63.1 FPS.

The maximum test happened with a RTX 3080 Ti, where the game reached 34.3 FPS with DLSS turned off and jumped to 104.2 FPS with DLSS On. The machine used for all these tests used a Ryzen 9 5900X processor, 32 GB of RAM memory and the Windows 10 x64 operating system and were performed using the Performance option of DLSS.



The notebooks also had tests carried out, with the DLSS in quality mode, a setting with a RTX 3050 accompanied by a Ryzen 7 5800H, 16 GB of memory and Windows 10 managed to jump from 36.6 FPS to 62.5 FPS at 1920×1080 pixels resolution.

For a more powerful machine with a RTX 3080 it is a Ryzen 9 5900HX, it was possible to reach the mark of 116.6 FPS, with DLSS turned off, the same configuration already delivered an average of 77.1.



THE NVIDIA is also supporting the NVIDIA Reflex for the game, which guarantees a reduction in command response latency by up to 45% on company boards.

FIST: Forged in Shadow Torch is a metroidvania-style adventure game and is available on steam at the price of BRL 89.99, with 10% discount buying until the 9th of October, getting R$80.99. The game is also available for Playstation 4 and PlayStation 5.

