five US telephone operators are down; BR also logs failures

posted on 10/04/2021 6:50 PM



(credit: Pixabay)

In addition to the fall of Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram applications around the world, residents of the United States and Brazil suffer from instability in the telephone operators this Monday afternoon (4/10).

According to DownDetector, an international website that records platform outages, five cellular networks are down in the US. On Brazilian soil, Claro customers suffer from slow 4G service and failure to make phone calls.

The Downdetector data reveals that the complaints about the US operators started at the same interval, between 12:00 and 12:30. Now, four hours after the start of the fall, the American operator T-Mobile, a reference in 5G in the country, has accumulated 16,200 complaints. Around 12:18 pm, 80 complaints were registered. At 3:48 pm, there were 1,408, just registered that minute.

Mobile internet failure represents 59% of complaints and users report the failure in various parts of the country, such as New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Houston, Miami and Dallas. “The end of the world is here,” a user posted on the site.

On Twitter, T-Mobile toyed with the situation. “Well, I think Twitter is all we’re doing today,” he wrote. Afterwards, the company published a post stating that “having excellent service is the operator’s top priority” and that they are working to solve the problem.

Verizon already accumulates 25,500 complaints. In the last update of the site, 1,580 complaints were registered between 4:05 pm and 4:20 pm. The affected areas are similar to T-Mobile’s, and expand to Pittsburgh, Brooklyn, Indianapolis, Washington and Philadelphia. Users complain of mobile internet (55%) and calls (32%) failure.

A New Jersey customer claims she has been out of services for three hours. “No internet, no Instagram, no instant messages and SMS are just like ‘sending’,” he says. “Other friends from other operators are also having problems”, completes the woman. “Only with a service bar and I can’t make calls or send SMS,” says another Verizon user.

At&T, which also offers fixed Wi-Fi service, was also the target of criticism. In this case, in addition to the mobile internet failure, broadband internet is also down in Boston, California and Georgia. Two other smaller operators, Metro and US Cellular, are also down. According to users, in these two, the fall began to be registered between 11:00 and 11:30 in the morning.

In Brazil, Claro customers complain of instability in calls

Operator Claro, which offers mobile and fixed internet service, was also the target of complaints from users. “My Claro number doesn’t work. I can’t access the app or connect,” commented a Twitter user. The article contacted Claro, but did not receive a response until the publication of the article.