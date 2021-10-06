Five-Year Winners, Italy’s ‘Anti-Establishment’ Party Candidates Gain Bad Results | World

The mayor of Rome, Virginia Raggi, was left out of the second round of the election in which she was running for a second term, according to the results released on Monday (4).

Raggi is from the 5 Star Movement, a party that had good electoral results five years ago in Italy, with a platform for policy change.

Raggi was the first woman to be mayor of Rome and also the youngest person (she is 43 years old).

She and the party did not deliver the policy change results they had promised and are regarded as incompetent.

In addition to her defeat in Rome, the party also did poorly in other municipal elections in Italy.

The 5 Star Movement was the party that made the most parliamentarians in the country’s general elections in 2018 — at that time, it came to dominate 33% of the Parliament.

On Monday, Raggi spoke with some of his supporters, and told them that his successor will have no excuses for not doing a good job.

In the second round, the candidate on the right is Enrico Michetti, a lawyer and radio host, and the candidate on the left is Roberto Gualtieri, a former economy minister. Gualtieri is considered the favourite.

Left-centre candidates are also favorites in Milan, Naples and Bologna.