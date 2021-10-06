Flamengo evaluates an investment of R$ 120 million to be reinforced in 2022

O Flamengo is one of the main clubs in Brazilian football that has the privilege of earning millionaire revenues thanks to the power of its fans. This has had a direct impact on the assembly of the cast, which has high-level athletes, requiring high investments from the club.

Important names were hired by the board in the last transfer window, with defender David Luiz being the highlight. Even with a very high payroll, the club believes in raising revenue to cover the costs and plans to make new hires next season.

For 2022, Mengão evaluates the possibility of investing approximately R$ 120 million to have the midfielder Andreas Pereira definitely. He is at the club on loan, valid until the middle of next season.

On the part of Flamengo there is already an admiration for Andreas Pereira’s football. Even for a short time at the club, he has shown total adaptation and is one of the main names in the team set up by Renato Portaluppi, who should continue to take advantage of the midfielder in the course of the season.

As he belongs to Manchester United, the midfielder has a clause in his contract if he wants to continue defending the Rio de Janeiro club in the coming years. The stipulated value is very high, but Fla should look for other means if it has the real interest in staying with the player.

Andreas Pereira already pleases Flamengo fans even though he has been playing for a short time. If he continues to play good football, the Rubro-Negra board will make efforts to settle his hiring definitively and continue evaluating the possible investment of R$ 120 million, provided for in the contract.