Flamengo needs to spend almost R$ 130 million if it wants to buy Andreas Pereira permanently – Flamengo

Flamengo has an extremely qualified squad, but it got even better after acquisitions in the last transfer window. Andreas Pereira is one of these cases, which arrived recently and added value to the squad. The midfielder was hired on loan, and the Rio club will have to pay a very high amount if they want to buy him.

In a contract, Flamengo and Manchester United placed the call option in the amount of 20 million euros (about R$ 126.65 million at the current price). In other words, Rubro-Negro will have to spend almost R$ 130 million if it wants to acquire Andreas Pereira permanently. The information was first disclosed by Canal Venê Casagrande, on the Youtube.

It is important to note, however, that Andreas Pereira’s loan runs until June 2022. In other words, Flamengo has time to assess the athlete’s performance and, if they decide to buy him, negotiate the best way to pay for the player. Although he has played only eight matches for Fla, the midfielder’s performance has drawn attention, after all, in six games as a starter, he has already scored two goals.

Continuing the good phase, Andreas Pereira is quoted to start the match Red Bull Bragantino x Flamengo, at 20:30 (GMT) this Wednesday (6th). The duel will be played at the Nabi Abi Chedid Stadium, for the 24th round of the Brazilian Championship. Mais Querido is in third place, with 38 points, while the team from Bragança Paulista is in fifth place, with 34.