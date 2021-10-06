Flamengo questions arbitration from Minas Gerais in the middle of dispute with Atltico

Flamengo’s vice-president for external relations, Luiz Eduardo Baptista, questioned CBF on its social networks about the presence of members of the referees from Minas Gerais in the Rio de Janeiro team’s games. He recalled that Rubro-Negro is fighting for the Brazilian Championship with Atltico.
“Today’s game, against Bragantino, Minas Gerais VAR. Game against Fortaleza, on Saturday, Minas Gerais arbitration. And we are fighting with a Minas Gerais club for the championship. It must be because of equality. It remains to be seen what the CBF sponsors think “, wrote in the
Twitter
Flamengo’s vice president for external relations, Luiz Eduardo Baptista.
I play today against Bragantino, VAR from Minas Gerais. Game against Fortaleza, Saturday, Minas Gerais arbitration. And we’re fighting a club from Minas for the championship.
It must be because of isonomy.
It remains to be seen what the CBF sponsors think.
%u2014 Luiz Eduardo Baptista (@BapLuizEduardo) October 6, 2021
Flamengo will face Red Bull this Wednesday, at 8:30 pm, in Bragana Paulista. The video arbitrator will be
Emerson de Almeida Ferreira
, from the staff of the Minas Gerais Football Federation (FMF).
Already in the Saturday game between Fortaleza x Flamengo, at Arena Castelo, the owner of the whistle will be
Felipe Fernandes de Lima
, from the FMF staff and which mediated the final of the Minas Gerais Championship this year.
Atltico leads the Brazilian Championship, with 49 points. Flamengo the third, with 38.
Photos of the MRV Arena (10/01/2021)
Arthur William/Space Agency
Arthur William/Space Agency
Arthur William/Space Agency
Arthur William/Space Agency
Arthur William/Space Agency
Arthur William/Space Agency
Arthur William/Space Agency
Arthur William/Space Agency
Arthur William/Space Agency
Arthur William/Space Agency
Arthur William/Space Agency
Arthur William/Space Agency
Arthur William/Space Agency
There is no description for this image or gallery