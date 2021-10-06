Flamengo questions arbitration from Minas Gerais in the middle of dispute with Atltico

Manager made complaints against CBF on social media

Flamengo’s vice-president for external relations, Luiz Eduardo Baptista, questioned CBF on its social networks about the presence of members of the referees from Minas Gerais in the Rio de Janeiro team’s games. He recalled that Rubro-Negro is fighting for the Brazilian Championship with Atltico.

“Today’s game, against Bragantino, Minas Gerais VAR. Game against Fortaleza, on Saturday, Minas Gerais arbitration. And we are fighting with a Minas Gerais club for the championship. It must be because of equality. It remains to be seen what the CBF sponsors think “, wrote in the

Twitter

Flamengo’s vice president for external relations, Luiz Eduardo Baptista.

Flamengo will face Red Bull this Wednesday, at 8:30 pm, in Bragana Paulista. The video arbitrator will be

Emerson de Almeida Ferreira

, from the staff of the Minas Gerais Football Federation (FMF).

Already in the Saturday game between Fortaleza x Flamengo, at Arena Castelo, the owner of the whistle will be

Felipe Fernandes de Lima

, from the FMF staff and which mediated the final of the Minas Gerais Championship this year.

Atltico leads the Brazilian Championship, with 49 points. Flamengo the third, with 38.

