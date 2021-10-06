Flood and lack of fuel make it difficult for the Corinthian-Casuals to travel and the team can be eliminated

Corinthian-Casuals are experiencing one of the most important moments in their recent history. This Tuesday, at 3:45 pm, the team has a duel scheduled against Wingate & Finchley to decide a historic spot in the fourth phase of the FA Cup – something that hasn’t happened for 92 years. A number of factors, however, could result in a disappointing ending to this saga.

Due to a strong flood that hits London, the club’s bus was unable to take the road towards Finchley, the starting point. With that, players had to go with their own cars.

To make matters worse, Corinthians’ athletes and professionals face yet another serious problem: the country is going through a crisis caused by Brexit and several municipalities are suffering from lack of fuel.

This obstacle, including, it is what will prevent the transmission of the My Timão of the match. About an hour before the ball rolled, the film crew providing the footage to the site was still in Tolworth, two hours away from the match venue. And the worst: no gas to continue the journey. With that, then, the live stream is cancelled.

Now, the expectation is for the decisive match to be played or not, as the Corinthian-Casuals athletes are still on their way. In contact with the report, members of the club highlighted that the English Federation may delay the start of the match, but if the athletes didn’t arrive, the WO tends to be decreed.

