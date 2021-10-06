Fluminense lineup: Calegari is kept, Yago recovers, and Marcão repeats team against Fortaleza | Rio de Janeiro

O Fluminense preparations for this Wednesday’s game, against Fortaleza, at Maracanã, for the 24th round of the Brazilian Championship, ended this Tuesday. And the tendency is for coach Marcão to keep the team that beat Bragantino in the previous match, on September 26th.

The coach had doubts at right-back and in midfield for this fourth. Embezzled against Bragantino due to pain in the left thigh, Samuel Xavier is not expected to return yet, and Calegari will be kept in the starting lineup. Yago, who had suffered a blow to the abdomen in the last game, trained normally this week and should not be a problem. The embezzlement is on account of Martinelli, suspended by three yellow cards. Nonato, who had already played as a starter in the last game, remains in the team.

Thus, Fluminense’s likely lineup is: Marcos Felipe, Calegari, Nino, Luccas Claro and Danilo Barcelos; André, Nonato and Yago, Caio Paulista, Luiz Henrique and Fred.

Fluminense x Fortaleza is scheduled for 9:30 pm, at Maracanã. The match is valid for the 24th round of the Brazilian Championship. The Tricolor occupies the eighth position, with 32 points.

Check out the step-by-step instructions for going to Fluminense x Fortaleza:

1st step: ticket purchase

Once the vaccination schedule is up to date, Fluminense fans will be able to buy tickets online.

The values ​​are R$ 80 (R$ 40 to half) for the South sectors, R$ 100 (R$ 50 to half) for East Inferior and R$ 300 (R$ 182.50 to half) in Maracanã Mais. The discount for members varies from 30% to 100%, according to plans and sectors.

Partners: www.fluminense.com.br/portaldosocio

Non-members: fluminensefc.futebolcard.com

Closing of sales: 10/06 (Wednesday) at 1:00 pm

2nd step: proof of vaccination up to date

Proof of vaccination must be sent from 10/04 (Monday) through the website www.veussaude.com.br/validavacinaflu

3rd step: Covid-19 exam

In possession of the ticket purchase voucher or e-mail confirming the ticket purchase and the card/proof of vaccination against Covid-19, go to one of the service units of the accredited laboratories. It is mandatory to present proof of vaccination (original and copy) or to print the document issued by the Connect SUS application in order to take the exam.

The Covid-19 exam must be performed exclusively in laboratories accredited by Fluminense for this match from 9:30 pm on 10/04 (Monday) until 5:00 pm on 10/06 (Wednesday). See the test locations here. www.veussaude.com.br/gefluminense

Fluminense members will be able to take the Covid-19 exams at the club’s headquarters, in Laranjeiras, between 8:00 am and 5:00 pm this Tuesday (10/05) and Wednesday (10/06) for R$ 50.00. The testing will be done by Inside Diagnostics.

IF THE RESULT IS NEGATIVE? In this case, the supporter will be able to access the stadium. The fan must commit to follow all health safety protocols, under penalty of being removed from the event.

BUT WHAT IF THE RESULT IS POSITIVE? If the test result is positive, the fan immediately loses his right to access the stadium on the day of the match.. The amounts invested in the purchase of the ticket will be reversed. However, the test fee will not be refunded.

4th step: ticket withdrawal

The next step will be the removal of the ticket and the bracelet for accessing the stadium. For this purpose, the fan must go to one of the pick-up points, carrying, necessarily, a copy of the proof of vaccination against Covid-19, the result of the negative test for Covid-19 and the printed ticket voucher. Check out the withdrawal points:

Laranjeiras – Fluminense Headquarters (Rua Álvaro Chaves, 41)

October 5th (Tuesday), from 10 am to 8 pm

10/06 (Wednesday), from 10 am to 7 pm

Maracanã – Ticket Offices 1 and 2

October 5th (Tuesday), from 10 am to 8 pm

10/06 (Wednesday), from 8 am to 2 pm

Niterói – Official Fluminense FC Store (Rua Gavião Peixoto, 104, Icaraí)

October 5th (Tuesday), from 10 am to 5 pm

10/06 (Wednesday), from 10 am to 4 pm

Nova América – Official Fluminense FC Store (Av. Pastor Martin Luther King Jr, 126, Store 1406)

10/5 (Tuesday), during the mall’s opening hours

10/06 (Wednesday), from 10 am to 7 pm

Shopping Caxias – Official Fluminense FC Store (Rodovia Washington Luiz, 2895, Store 202 D)

10/5 (Tuesday), during the mall’s opening hours

10/06 (Wednesday), from 10 am to 4 pm

Park Shopping Campo Grande – Official Fluminense FC Store (Estrada do Monteiro, 1200, Store 206 S, Floor L2)

10/5 (Tuesday), during the mall’s opening hours

10/06 (Wednesday), from 10 am to 4 pm

Américas Shopping – Official Fluminense FC Store (Av. das Américas, 15500, Loja 111 A)

10/5 (Tuesday), during the mall’s opening hours

10/06 (Wednesday), from 10 am to 4 pm

The access to Maracanã must be carried out by the following entrances?

South Sector – Gate C

East Sector – Gate D

Maracanã Mais – Gate A

It will not be necessary for the fan to present proof of vaccination and the test result on the date of the match. The public must obey the marking of seats, using only those authorized for use. Entrance with food and drinks to the stadium is prohibited. The use of a mask is mandatory.

If you still have questions about tickets for Fluminense x Fortaleza, access the club website.

