Fluminense x Atlético-GO on Saturday will have the same protocol; Understand

The fans who had to go through all the bureaucracy to get to the game this Wednesday night, against Fortaleza, at Maracanã, will have to repeat for the duel on Saturday, at 4:30 pm, against Atlético-GO. O NETFLU contacted Fluminense’s press office, who confirmed that the next two home games are test events. Therefore, the protocol adopted will be the same. Below, the decree for a test event in the city of Rio de Janeiro.

In order to be able to attend Maracanã, all fans, regardless of whether they took the first, second or only dose, need to undergo an antigen test. If the result is negative, they are free to see Fluminense in loco.

The club provided a cheaper test, in the amount of R$50, in Laranjeiras. However, the delay in carrying out the test and the result caused dissatisfaction. There are reports of disclosure of the exam results six hours after the exam, and even of fans who have not yet received the result. Flu says it is aware of the problems and promises to improve logistics aiming at Saturday’s commitment to Brasileirão.

If the fan wants to do the antigen test in other places, the accredited laboratories follow (Click here), requirement of the city for the release of the public.

It is expected that after the match against Atlético-GO, there will be a change in the protocol: whoever has the complete vaccination cycle would only have to prove it and be able to go to the game. Those who took the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine would still need antigen testing.