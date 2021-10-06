Fluminense x Fortaleza: Probable squads, arbitration, embezzlement and more

The day has come for Fluminense to rediscover its fans at Maracanã. For the first time since March of last year, the tricolors will be able to see the team on the field. It will be in an important duel with Fortaleza, at 9:30 pm, for the 24th round of the Brazilian Championship. With 32 points, Flu is in eighth place. The opponent has 36 and is fourth, but has one more game.

At Fluminense, coach Marcão will not have Martinelli, suspended. With that, Nonato remains in the middle of the field. On the right flank, Calegari tends to be kept, even with Samuel Xavier at his disposal.

At Fortaleza, coach Juan Pablo Vojvoda will have maximum strength. The team is not having a good time. He’s only won one in the last eight games. Embezzlement in the last round, in defeat to Atlético-GO, the left wing Crispin returns after serving suspension.

Check out all the match information:

FLUMINENSE X FORTRESS

Local: Maracana, Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Date/time: 10/06/2021, at 9:30 pm (Brasilia)

Arbitration: Paulo Roberto Alves Junior (PR), assisted by Bruno Boschilia (Fifa-PR) and Ivan Carlos Bohn (PR)

Streaming: Rede Globo and Premiere

* O NETFLU will make audio-interactive broadcast on YouTube

** You can also follow our broadcast through Facebook and Twitch

FLUMINENSE: Marcos Felipe, Calegari, Nino, Luccas Claro and Danilo Barcelos; André, Nonato and Yago, Caio Paulista, Luiz Henrique and Fred. Technician: Mark.

Embezzlement: Martinelli, suspended; Goose and Hudson, injured.

Hanging: Luccas Claro, Nino and Nonato.

FORTRESS: Felipe Alves, Tinga, Benevenuto and Titi; Pikachu, Ederson, Felipe, Lucas Crispim and Lucas Lima; David and Robson. Technician: Juan Pablo Vojvoda.

Embezzlement: –

Hanging: Felipe Alves, Titi, Benevenuto, Jussa, Ronald, Mateus Vargas, Robson, Igor Torres.