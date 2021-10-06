Fluminense x Fortaleza: where to watch, time and likely lineups

This Wednesday, the Fluminense receives Fortaleza at Maracanã, at 9:30 pm, in a game valid for the 24th round of the Brazilian Nationals. For the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, the Tricolor Carioca game will have the support of the fans in the match that may be worth accessing the Libertadores 2022 classification zone.

Fluminense faces Leão with an extra embezzlement: Martinelli, who was hanging, got a yellow card in the duel against RB Bragantino, valid for the 22nd round of the championship. On the other hand, the team can count on the return of Samuel Xavier, but there is still no certainty. Yago Felipe got injured in the last match and it’s also a doubt.

> Check the Brazilian Series A ranking

Fortaleza has the return of Lucas Crispim. The midfielder did not participate in the game against Atlético-GO as he was suspended for the third yellow card. In fourth place, Vojvoda’s team can reach third place in the table if they win the match away from home.

DATASHEET

FLUMINENSE x FORTRESS

Date/Time: 10/06/2021, at 9:30 pm

Local: Maracana (RJ)

Referee: Paulo Roberto Alves Júnior (PR)

Assistants: Bruno Boschilia (PR) and Ivan Carlos Bohn (PR)

Where to watch: TV Globo, Premiere and Real Time of

FLUMINENSE (Technician: Marcao)

​Marcos Felipe; Samuel Xavier (Calegari), Nino, Luccas Claro, Danilo Barcelos; André, Nonato and Yago Felipe (Wellington); Luiz Henrique, Caio Paulista and Fred

Embezzlement: Manoel (transition), Ganso (arm surgery), Hudson (ligament injury)

Hanging: Luccas Claro and Nino

​Suspended: Martinelli

FORTRESS (Technician: Juan Pablo Vojvoda)

​Felipe Alves; Tinga, Marcelo Benevenuto, Titi; Yago Pikachu, Felipe, Éderson, Lucas Lima, Lucas Crispim; David and Wellington Paulista (Robson)

​Embezzlement: Nobody

Hanging: Felipe Alves, Titi, Benevenuto, Jussa, Ronald, Mateus Vargas, Robson and Igor Torres

Suspended: Nobody