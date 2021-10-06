Forbes 400: Find out who the youngest billionaires of 2021 are

The strong market swings and impressive bullish movement since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic have caused many millenials to become avid investors. And no one has benefited more from this obsession with action-memes and crypto-mania than some of their younger peers.

The youngest person on the recently released Forbes 400 list of the richest in the United States, Sam Bankman-Fried, 29, has amassed a surprising fortune of $22.5 billion thanks to the rapid growth of FTX, the cryptocurrency exchange he founded two years ago in Hong Kong, and his own investments in cryptocurrencies.

In order to be a poster boy for “effective altruism”, Bankman-Fried intends to earn as much money as possible to donate the most amount where it is needed most. He still hasn’t increased his donations. Instead, he invested the profits back into his business to increase his wealth even further.

in addition to the Mark Zuckerberg, no one has ever gotten so rich so young. About half of his fortune is tied to FTX FTT tokens, which help users make trades and get discounts on the exchange. FTX caters to derivatives investors looking to buy assets such as bitcoin options and allows users to trade tokens pegged to traditional stocks. The company was valued at $18 billion by private investors in July.

The millennial co-founders of rival exchange Coinbase Global, Brian Armstrong (38 years old) and Fred Ehrsam (33 years old), debut on the Forbes 400 this year as well. Their arrival on the list comes after Coinbase went public on a direct listing in April.

The July initial public offering of the investment app Robinhood Markets caused the co-founder Baiju Bhatt, 37, also became a newcomer to the list, just above the $2.9 billion cut-off line.

In all, 15 members of the Forbes 400 are under 40, up from 12 last year. Six of them appear on the list for the first time. Brian Chesky and Joe Gebbia from Airbnb turned 40 in August, coming out of the younger group, and Nikola’s founder, Trevor Milton, dropped off the list this year. Zuckerberg is the richest person in this group by a wide margin, with a fortune of $134.5 billion, followed by his colleague at Harvard, Dustin Moskovitz ($24.1 billion), which helped him launch Facebook before starting workflow management company Asana.

Sam Bankman-Fried Age : 29 Net worth : $22.5 billion source of wealth : cryptocurrency In September, he announced that he would move the FTX headquarters from Hong Kong to the Bahamas, where there is more regulatory clarity regarding trading in cryptocurrencies. The exchange is becoming a household name even to crypt neophytes. Anyone who watched a Major League Baseball game this summer saw FTX patches on the referees’ uniforms, and the company paid $135 million in May for the name rights to the Miami Heat basketball arena. reproduction





Evan Spiegel Age : 31 Net worth : $13.8 billion source of wealth : snapchat Bobby Murphy Age : 33 Net worth : US$15.2 billion source of wealth : snapchat The fortunes of Snapchat co-founders have more than tripled since last year’s list, as stocks in the social media app soared to record levels. Snapchat introduced its Spotlight feature last November to compete with TikTok, inserting videos into a new feed and implementing a marketplace to pay popular content creators. Snap achieved record revenue of $982 million in the second quarter of this year. Spiegel, who became a billionaire at age 25, is the CEO; Murphy is the company’s chief technology officer. Reproduction/Forbes





Fred Ehrsam Age : 33 Net worth : US$ 3.5 billion source of wealth : cryptocurrency exchange Ehrsam co-founded Coinbase Global in 2012 and left the company in 2017, but kept around 6% of his shares, which account for most of his fortune. In 2018, he founded Paradigm, an investment firm with interests in dozens of cryptocurrency companies, including Coinbase and FTX. Tammy Perez/GettyImages





Luke Walton Age : 35 Net worth : $17.2 billion source of wealth : Walmart Walton is the grandson of Walmart founder Sam Walton and son of John Walton, who died in a plane crash in 2005. He inherited a third of his father’s fortune and serves as chairman of the Walton Family Foundation’s environmental program committee. Donated $360,000 to Joe Biden’s presidential campaign and fundraising committees in 2020. reproduction





Baiju Bhatt Age : 36 Net worth : US$2.9 billion source of wealth : Stock trading app Bhatt was co-CEO of the commission-free trading app Robinhood Markets until he left office in November 2020. He owns an 8% stake in the company that went public with a $32 billion valuation in July. Bhatt co-founded Robinhood in 2013 with Vlad Tenev, who remains CEO and did not join the Forbes 400. Robinhood’s main source of revenue is the sale of customer orders for large trading companies like Citadel Securities. The company paid $135 million in fines to regulators Finra and the SEC last year to settle charges of deceiving customers and keeping accounts locked during system outages. reproduction





Mark Zuckerberg Age : 37 Net worth : US$ 134.5 billion source of wealth : Facebook Facebook shares soared more than 50% when the company surpassed $100 billion in revenue in the 12 months ended June 30, adding nearly $50 billion to Zuckerberg’s fortune and making him one of eight centibillionaires on the Forbes 400 this year. year. A judge rejected the Federal Trade Commission’s antitrust suit aimed at Facebook’s takeovers of Instagram and WhatsApp in June, but the FTC filed a complaint in August. Facebook has faced harsh criticism from the Biden government about allowing anti-vaccination information to spread on its platform. Chesnot Collaborator/GettyImages





Dustin Moskovitz Age : 37 Net worth : $24.1 billion source of wealth : Facebook Asana, which Moskovitz founded with Facebook colleague Justin Rosenstein in 2008, went public on a direct listing in September 2020 and shares more than tripled the following year. Moskovitz owns nearly a third of the $18 billion company (market cap), but still has most of its equity tied to an estimated 2% stake in Facebook. reproduction





Brian Armstrong Age : 38 Net worth : $11.5 billion source of wealth : cryptocurrency exchange Armstrong is the CEO of Coinbase Global, and his 19% stake was worth 11 figures when he went public on a direct listing in April. He lashed out at the SEC on Twitter in September, revealing that the regulator had threatened to sue Coinbase if the company launched a cryptocurrency loan facility. Armstrong also accused the agency of being the only regulator who refused to meet with him when the executive was in Washington in May. Later, Coinbase abandoned the plan to launch the loan product. reproduction





Nathan Blecharczyk Age : 38 Net worth: $10 billion source of wealth : Airbnb Airbnb went public last December in the biggest IPO of 2020, surpassing a $100 billion valuation on the first day of trading. The company’s revenue of $1.34 billion in the second quarter increased nearly 300% year-over-year compared to the beginning of the pandemic. Blecharczyk co-founded the company in 2008 with Chesky and Gebbia, both now 40 years old. In August, Airbnb announced that it would provide free temporary housing for 20,000 Afghan refugees. GettyImages





Scott Duncan Age : 38 Net worth : US$6.2 billion source of wealth : Pipelines Duncan and his three older brothers each inherited a stake in the pipeline company Enterprise Products Partners after the death of their father, Dan Duncan, in 2010. The company’s shares rebounded from a sharp drop in 2020 when oil prices have plummeted, but are still below pre-pandemic levels. reproduction





RJ Scaringe Age : 38 Net worth : US$3.4 billion source of wealth : Electric vehicles Scaringe debuts on the list after his company, Rivian, was valued at $27.6 billion in January 2021, and Amazon, Ford and T. Rowe Price led a financing round in July that injected another $2, 5 billion to bring total financing to $10.5 billion – all before it delivers even an electric car to its customers. The company says production of its R1T electric pickup began in September, with its R1S SUV being next in line. reproduction





Ernest Garcia III Age : 39 Net worth : US$9.3 billion source of wealth : Used cars Garcia founded Carvana as a subsidiary of his father’s used car dealership, DriveTime, in 2012. The company sells used cars online and allows customers to pick them up at giant vending machines. Ernest Garcia II is the largest shareholder in his son’s company and sold billions of dollars worth of shares when prices soared over the past 18 months. In August, the North Carolina DMV suspended Carvana from selling cars in Raleigh until January 2022 for violating dealer licensing laws. carnava





Lynsi Snyder Age : 39 Net worth : US$ 4.2 billion source of wealth : In-N-Out Burger Snyder, the only woman under 40 in the Forbes 400, inherited the In-N-Out hamburger chain her grandparents founded in 1948. She became president of In-N-Out in 2010 at age 27 – her father and his uncle died young in the 1990s — and he created more than one hundred units, including his first two Colorado restaurants last November. reproduction





Ben Silbermann Age: 39 Net worth: US$3.3 billion source of wealth: Social networks Silbermann, the co-founder and CEO of Pinterest, is another newcomer to the Forbes 400, after the photo-sharing site’s shares more than doubled from last year’s list. It launched the first desktop version of Pinterest in 2010, and the company’s revenue grew nearly 50% to $1.7 billion in 2020 as users used the site to share recipes or home decor ideas during the pandemic. GettyImages

