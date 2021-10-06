Forbes 400: who are the richest Americans of 2021

reproduction

It has been a terrible year for many, but the good winds remain for the richest in the United States. The combined fortune of the 400 Americans who appear on Forbes’ 40th annual list has grown 40% in the last year to reach $4.5 trillion. Almost everyone is richer than they were a year ago. The top 20 on the list are impressive. $1.8 trillion.

Forbes used the stock prices of September 3, 2021 to calculate the shareholders’ equity of the listed, the day major US stock indices such as the S&P 500 came close to their all-time highs.

The richest person in the US, for the fourth year in a row, is Jeff Bezos. The founder and, since July, chairman of the board of the online retailer has a fortune of US$ 201 billion – that’s US$ 22 billion more than last year. This is the first time anyone in the Forbes 400 ranking has crossed the $200 billion mark. Right behind, in second place, is Elon Musk, with net worth of $190.5 billion, nearly triple what it was worth in 2020, thanks to the sharp rise in the share price of its electric car company, Tesla.

Mark Zuckerberg came in third, thanks to a 63% jump in Facebook shares since last year. Bill Gates comes in fourth; for the first time in three decades, he does not occupy one of the top two spots. The entrepreneur and Melinda French Gates announced in May that they divorced after 27 years; soon afterward, he transferred to her about $5.7 billion worth of shares in companies such as Deere & Co and the Canadian Railway. Melinda French Gates appears on the Forbes 400 for the first time this year at position 158, with an estimated worth of $6.3 billion.

In all, there are 44 newcomers to the ranking. The richest of them is the cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried, 29 years old, which has US$ 22.5 billion. He is the youngest member of the list and the richest newcomer in the history of the Forbes 400. Two contestants, Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam, the founders of the Coinbase Global cryptocurrency exchange, also enter the 400 list for the first time, after their company’s unexpected IPO in April.

In total, there are seven cryptocurrency entrepreneurs on the list, six more than in 2020, including new members (and twin brothers) Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss. Another newcomer is RJ Scaringe, founder of Rivian, a private company that is working to produce electric pickup trucks and SUVs and has Amazon and Ford as investors.

By 2021, the minimum equity needed to earn – or keep – a place in Forbes’ top 400 had jumped to $2.9 billion. In the previous three years, the cutoff mark was US$2.1 billion. Fifty-one billionaires have dropped from the rankings, including Donald Trump and Oprah Winfrey.

The number of women in the ranking has not changed in the last year: they are 56, including two, Judy Love and Lynda Resnick, who share their fortunes with their spouses. Although Oprah Winfrey and Gap co-founder Doris Fisher dropped off the list, the total remained unchanged with the entry of newcomers like Melinda French Gates (after her divorce from Bill Gates) and Miriam Adelson, heiress to her share. late husband, Sheldon Adelson, in the Las Vegas Sands casino empire.

The richest woman in the United States, for the seventh year in a row, is Walmart heiress Alice Walton, who has about $67.9 billion.

A total of This year’s 282 ranking members are self-made billionaires, an expression used by Forbes to differentiate people who started a company (like Jeff Bezos, founding Amazon) or were hired by someone to help build one (like Meg Whitman, who was CEO of Ebay for a decade) from those who inherited their own fortunes. In total, 61 names on the list are heirs, and another 57 received large family fortunes and were responsible for making them grow significantly.

California has more Forbes 400 members than any other US state — it has been that way for at least 20 years — although there are fewer of them now: 89 live in the Golden State, up from 100 on last year’s list. Some, like Elon Musk and Larry Ellison, have moved out of state; others, like Gordon Getty, Evan Williams (co-founder of Twitter), and Travis Kalanick (co-founder of Uber), were left out of the rankings. New York State ranks second on the list, with 67 names, followed by Texas, with 37, and Florida, with 36.

the oldest billionaire is Ted Lerner, who will be 96 in mid-October. Two other members of the list are in their 95s: Alice Schwartz and David Gottesman will turn 96 in 2022. In addition to 29-year-old newcomer Sam Bankman-Fried, another 14 names are under 40.

What hasn’t increased much? The generosity of Americans appearing in the Forbes 400. The number of billionaires who donated more than 20% of their net worth dropped from ten to eight, while those who donated less than 1% of their wealth rose from 127 to 156.

