Former BBB camera threatens Boninho and Globo: “I’ll unmask you”

At least eight former Big Brother Brasil cameras filed a labor lawsuit against Globo, alleging they had suffered psychological harassment by Boninho. One of the outsourced professionals decided to publish a video that is circulating on the internet, which confirms the accusations that they were subjected to humiliating and rude treatments by the director of the reality show and other attractions of the network. “I’m going to unmask you, Rede Globo. Let’s see who’s lying. Wait for you to see”, says Washington Santos.

The professional starts the video by introducing himself and then gives details about the charges. “I am one of the authors of the lawsuit against Rede Globo, for several reasons: unhealthy work environment, bullying, we were subjected to various animals such as spiders and rats, snakes, hedgehogs, possums… All this luxury you see on television , behind the scenes this is not how it works. Bare wire, a lot of dirt… And this is not just talked about, we have videos, everything recorded, filmed. In addition to the Globo employees themselves saying this, of course, without knowing that they were being recorded. It’s about stopping and taking off this mask because no one has the courage. We got up the courage and went into the process. This process is not just for us, but for all the professionals who have been there and who are still working on this product that is the BBB”, he says.

Washington continues: “We went through all sorts of embarrassments… From being kicked out, from being thrown out by the arm, by the general manager himself, how I was pulled out of Camera Cross – as the hallway around the house is called… Pulled out by the arm by the Director General, Mr. Boninho. I and other colleagues suffer from different types of bullying. In addition to the lack of respect for the professional, we also know a lot”.

The former employee also said that he was approached by the Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro to talk about the case of 35-year-old dental student Aline Vargas, who opened a police report against a BBB producer for sexual harassment at the Police Station. Woman, from Belo Horizonte, on May 23 this year.

Aline claims that, in January of this year, during the process to enter the BBB22 house, the program’s producer asked for nude photos as a condition to advance to the next phase of the tryouts. The girl from Minas had already tried to participate in BBB21, but couldn’t get a place.

“I’m pretty sure she suffered, I have no doubts. Even because, if he hadn’t suffered, four employees and one with nearly 30 years of Rede Globo would not have been sent away. I’m totally sure like Aline Vargas, and several other participants and ex-participants, people who reached the final, who went through the tryouts, not only girls, no, boys too, passed (by what she went through)… Let’s release the videos , I will unmask you, Rede Globo. Let’s see who’s lying. Wait for you to see”, he concludes.

In a statement, Globo vehemently denies the accusations and claims that the videos presented by the professionals in court – which show the unhealthy conditions of the then workplace – may have been manipulated.